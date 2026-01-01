Source: Patriots Re-Sign CB After Release

Ahead of their final regular season game of the year, the New England Patriots continue to rework their practice squad. Their latest addition is a a familiar name around these parts for the team.

A source confirmed to Patriots on SI that the Patriots have re-signed cornerback Miles Battle to the practice squad, just a few days after releasing him from the 53-man roster. ESPN's Mike Reiss was the first to report the transaction.

Battle -- who's in his second season in the NFL -- has been with the Patriots since the middle of last season. The 25-year-old corner had been on the active roster before his release this past week. He played in five games, recording theee total tackles, in what was a reserve role to replace injured Alex Austin.

"Miles has been working hard like a lot of guys on the practice squad," head coach Mike Vrabel said back in November, when Battle was signed to replace Will Campbell on the 53-man roster, "and with Double-A (Austin) going down, we just needed to kind of figure out rotation. I think there's other guys that are deserving, but Miles is certainly going to have to be ready for this game. So, I was able to bring him up to the 53."

Patriots Replenish CB Depth Before Playoffs

Since Austin, along with offensive tackle Will Campbell and defensive tackle Milton Williams, have returned to practice, beginning his 21-day clock to be activated from IR, the team decided to move on from Battle. The 6-foot-3 Battle was originally signed by the Patriots back in October of 2024, and has spent time on both the active roster and practice squad.

Along with interior lineman Brenden Jaimes, Battle was released and subject to waivers. He didn't stay released for long. Now, he'll return to the practice squad to remain with the organization.

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Miles Battle (35) does a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Battle will re-join fellow cornerback Brandon Crossley on the practice squad, one of the number of players who were in New England during the summer that have found their way back to the franchise.

The Patriots have not officially announced the transaction. They are getting set to play host to the Miami Dolphins to close out the regular season, before hosting their first postseason game since 2019. Kick-off for the game is set for 4:25 p.m.

