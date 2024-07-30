Patriots HC Jerod Mayo Gets Real on Relationship With Bill Belichick
The New England Patriots endured one of the more major shifts in franchise history this offseason when the decision was made to part ways with the legendary Bill Belichick, bringing in first-year head coach Jerod Mayo to help right the ship to a team struggling to stay afloat.
After over 20 years of partnership, New England and Belichick took on a mutual split that allowed the Patriots to go into a different, younger direction focused on player development and a fresh youth movement. While it's a change that was ultimately necessary to move this squad forward, the transition of power may have been one that didn't go as smoothly as what meets the eye.
During his appearance on Up & Adams, Mayo was asked about if and how Belichick had reached out to him after being named the Patriots' new coach, and the response was a bit interesting. Mayo detailed that he and Belichick haven't had much connection since the coaching change was made, with his focus instead lying on the players:
"That's a tough question. We haven't had a lot of communication since I've been here. Honestly for me, my focus is the players. It's all about the players. I learned a lot from Bill [Belichick]; I honestly did. Xs and Os, and also structuring practice and things like that, but like I said, it's a different time. It's a different era, and hopefully we can have that same success."- Jerod Mayo on Bill Belichick
While it's a positive sign that Mayo brushes off the dilemma to focus in on the on-field product, it's hard to look at the situation between the two and not see some apparent friction.
Belichick has seemingly had a good relationship with his former New England allies, through both the Tom Brady roast and jersey retirement, as he was seen chopping it up with numerous former players and members of Patriots staff. Yet, when it comes to communication with the new head coach, mum is the word.
Mayo spent some significant time playing for Belichick, while also coaching alongside him in recent years. He was a linebacker in New England for eight seasons from 2008 to 2015 (winning one Super Bowl in the process) and also was a key piece on the staff as a defensive assistant from 2019 to 2023.
Despite the extensive hours working together for over a decade, communication remains scarce. As time progresses with Mayo at the helm, things could change regarding the connection (or lack there of) between these two, but the current landscape seems to prevent such from happening.
