Patriots Face Tall Task Against One Bills Position

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots finalize their preparations for a Week 15 showdown with the Buffalo Bills this weekend at Gillette Stadium, they are likley to be asking themselves one question above all else: “How do you solve a problem like Bills quarterback Josh Allen?”

For such a dynamic talent as the reigning NFL MVP, there truly is no clear-cut answer. Allen is a master at finding success both on and off script. When the play breaks down, the eight-year veteran is perhaps the league’s most-adept quarterback at taking matters into his own hands. Still … as the old saying goes … man does not live on bread alone. Allen will need his teammates to step up and put points on the board against a much-improved Patriots defense.

Therefore, the Patriots best way to neutralize Allen’s strengths is to limit his access to his offensive skill weapons — most notably tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. Unfortunately for the Pats, defending “tight endage” is not exactly their strongest skill.

New England is entering this contest ranked 16 in the NFL when defending tight ends, allowing 823 receiving yards on 61 catches and six touchdowns to those playing the position in 2025. Conversely the Bills possess one of the league’s most-productive tight-end tandems in Kincaid and Knox — the former of which torched the Pats defense for 106 yards on six catches during their Week 5 meeting.

Kincaid is a natural pass catcher with unique abilities to change the complexity of an offense. The Utah product is just sudden in everything that he does. Kincaid is most-effective in the open field due to his ability to separate. However, he is also outstanding after the catch, possessing both the size and speed to win on contact over the middle of the field. As a blocker, the third-year veteran has developed an ability to shield and wall-off, making him a tough cover in one-on-one sets.

Still, New England may catch a slight advantage in this matchup, as Kincaid has been a limited practice participant due to a left knee/hamstring injury. While his status for Week 15 has yet to be determined, the Pats will [at best] be facing a less-than full-strength version of the Bills’ top tight end.

Opportunity Knox?

In that vein, Buffalo could turn to Knox to shoulder the heavier burden in Week 15. The Bills’ veteran is coincidentally is coming off his best performance of the season: six catches for 93 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals. Needless to say, Allen and the Bills offense would still be in solid shape with Knox getting the lion’s share of the looks.

The 6-4, 254-pound Knox is at his best when utilizing the intermediate area of the field, particularly against teams with difficulty defending it. Knox is successful when finding space sitting down in soft zones, as well as utilizing flat combinations. When teams attempt to neutralize the middle of the field by taking away slot targets underneath, he often finds room to operate in some catch-and-run situations over the middle. When the ball is not headed his way, Knox has also stepped up his blocking game on the edge — especially improving upon sealing his blocks. In most circumstances, he is well-positioned to be a problematic player to defend for any team.

Solving the Problem of the ‘Tight-Endage’ Tandem

If the Patriots are to be successful against the Bills in Week 15, it is imperative that they significantly limit the run and protect the middle of the field. Allen will undoubtedly look to use his running backs — especially lead back James Cook — to open up play-action for his tight ends.

Kincaid is the Bills most productive downfield target, as both a zone-beating receiver and as a seam runner. If he is able to exploit the cracks in the New England’s defense Allen may benefit from some true 12-man personnel. With Knox playing the traditional 'Y' role, any deficiency in the Pats’ secondary will allow him the opportunity to maneuver in the middle of the field.

In the final analysis, defending the Bills’ top-leve tandem is difficult, but not impossible. Safety Craig Woodson is the most likley candidate to draw Kincaid in one-on-one coverage, with hybrid linebacker Marte Mapu providing assistance. Fellow safeties Jaylinn Hawkins and Dell Pettus could see some coverage opportunities against Kincaid, as well — with the latter being an option in situational packages. Despite top perimeter corner Christian Gonzalez getting matched at times against the tight ends in Week 5, the more physical Carlton Davis III should be the choice for providing third-down defense on either Kincaid or Knox.

Though it may not completely solve the “problem” of Josh Allen, New England’s safeties and linebackers could set the tone for this game. In the process, they may hold the ultimate key to delivering the Patriots their first AFC East division title since 2019.

