Patriots' Jerod Mayo Gets Honest on First Impression of Ja'Lynn Polk
While most eyes set on the New England Patriots rookie class have been focused on what's to come with third-overall pick Drake Maye, second-round WR Ja'Lynn Polk has stood out as another first-year player already making a strong impression during the early motions of training camp.
Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo was asked during Thursday's training camp session what he's seen out of his second-round pass catcher, where he issued a notably positive review revolving around Polk's impressive technical abilities along with a growing leadership quality:
"Yeah, so I'll tell you this. I've been a huge fan of Polk since scouting all those other players. He's just one of those guys that when he puts the pads on, he's that much better. He does the dirty work. He also can run great routes, has great hands. He's one of those just all-around players that you want to build your team around, and I would also say he does flash some leadership ability, which I definitely appreciate."- Jerod Mayo on Ja'Lynn Polk
The 6-foot-1 Washington product enters the WR room in New England with ample opportunity to make a significant impact in his rookie season. The Patriots failed to have a weapon on the roster last season who secured over 600 yards receiving, marking a dire need for a spark at the position. Polk provides just that, also holding the upside to grow with his rookie counterpart of Maye.
Polk has a shot to be a day-one contributor, but he'll also have the task of being paired with a busy group of receivers on the depth chart. Kendrick Bourne and JuJu Smith-Schuster are returning from injury, free agency addition K.J. Osborn and rookie Javon Baker join the fold, and Pop Douglas has a chance to break out in his sophomore campaign.
If Polk can come in to post an impressive camp and pre-season, the door is wide open for him to have a decent target share in his first-year pro. However, amid the incoming reinforcements to the position, it won't be a cakewalk.
