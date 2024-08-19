Jerod Mayo on Who Will Be Patriots' Starting QB: 'We Still Don't Know'
The chatter revolving around Drake Maye and the New England Patriots continues to pursue in full force as we navigate through the final motions before the NFL regular season.
After a notable showing in the Patriots' second preseason game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles-- albeit in a slim 13-14 loss, we saw a much-improved set of reps for New England's rookie quarterback from his six-snap performance the week prior, and Maye made the most of it.
Maye finished the night completing six of his eleven passes for 47 yards, also managing to run in a touchdown of his own midway through the second quarter. It was a bit of a step forward from what we saw in the first from pending QB1 Jacoby Brissett, who finished by completing three of seven for 17 yards and reeling in a nasty red zone interception.
As a result of Maye's recent output (and potentially Brissett's lack-there-of), the quarterback controversy is in full effect in New England. Many have been advocating to see the Patriots rookie get the nod, while others have remained steady in their view to be patient and let their third-overall pick learn behind a veteran for some time.
However, when it comes to the opinion of Patriots HC Jerod Mayo, it seems to have taken a bit of a turn than what we saw upon Maye's initial arrival.
During Monday's media availability, Mayo detailed that the staff has to be "flexible" in their development plan with their rookie quarterback, revealing that a decision will be made after their third preseason game vs. the Washington Commanders.
"We always have to be… flexible, in regards to the plan. Right now it’s all going the right way, right direction and, hopefully, he continues to get better... We still don’t know [who the starting QB is] right now. We have another preseason game and then a week after that. When I know, I’ll let you know.”- Jerod Mayo on Patriots' QB battle
Based on what Mayo previously hammered earlier this offseason, when Brissett seemed to be penciled in as the QB1 to beat and the best candidate in New England's quarterback room, the competition now seems to be as open as we've seen it in the final days ahead of the next season.
While this is far from a guarantee that Maye will win out, Mayo's newest comments are a telling indicator that he easily could. If the rookie emerges again in a second straight preseason game with strong production and continues to put the pieces together in practice, this staff may have no choice but to play him in the regular season.
The choice for the Patriots should be simple: play the best quarterback who can win football games right now. Whether it turns out to be Maye or Brissett, remains to be seen. Regardless, it's a massive step forward from what we had to watch across the stretch of their last campaign.
Keep a close eye on the Patriots' QB play come Thursday, as that may lead to a large influence on who earns the starting spot come week one vs. the Cincinnati Bengals next month.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!