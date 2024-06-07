Joe Milton III Describes 'Humbling' Experience During Patriots' OTAs
The New England Patriots' quarterback room is among one of the most interesting in the NFL to watch as we near closer to the 2024 season.
Armed with the likes of veteran Jacoby Brissett, third-overall pick Drake Maye, third-year QB Bailey Zappe, and sixth-rounder Joe Milton, it's a room that holds a substantial amount of talent and brings out some heavy competition a few months away from Week One.
Needless to say, having four quarterbacks in the mix may result in a few adjustments and challenges being in store for these signal callers. However, it's nothing Patriots' rookie Joe Milton seemingly isn't afraid of taking on.
Milton recently described how his experience has fared during these most recent OTAs. While he voiced that the situation in New England has been a "humbling" one, it's something that can ultimately help him learn and prepare for taking on the next level:
“It’s been very rewarding, but also a very humbling experience, as well. Coming from Tennessee, being the starter, and then coming here, you have other guys taking reps, it humbles you. At the same time, that’s always been me — learning from the older guys and when my time comes, I’ll be ready... I go back and watch the tape to understand the footwork, then, we’ll come in for meetings and I’ll have a lot of questions.”- Joe Milton
The former Tennessee quarterback enters a unique landscape in New England as the team's second quarterback in the draft class. While Maye is set to be the future franchise quarterback in Foxboro, it hasn't stopped Milton from working hard and remaining diligent in the early stages of his rookie season.
Milton stood out during the pre-draft process thanks to his otherworldly arm talent but still has a few technical flaws to work out before he can gain consideration in becoming an NFL starter. New England still saw some outstanding traits that merited his selection on day three-- but as with any late-round draft pick, he could benefit from a bit of development
Being in a room next to three other talented quarterbacks could be just what he needs for his ceiling to truly pan out. Possessing a sponge-like attitude is the exact approach you like to see out of a young quarterback, and it may just be what helps him soon hone into a confident and capable NFL signal caller.
Expect competition to remain high as the Patriots approach the coming season.
