K.J. Osborn Issues Bold Comparison for Patriots Rookie Javon Baker
Some new faces on the New England Patriots have already begun to make notable impressions on both teammates and staff during the early motions of this year's training camp. One of those names to raise a few eyebrows in the first few days of camp is rookie WR Javon Baker, who has already started to put people on notice as a fourth-rounder from UCF.
Of the players on the roster to take note of Baker's skillset has been offseason addition K.J. Osborn, a free agency signee from the Minnesota Vikings. Both are joining the fold this year as fresh new options in New England's pass-catching room and should be some worthwhile additions to the set of weapons in this offense.
Starting in camp, Osborn has been noticeably impressed with what he's seen from Baker during his reps on the field. He spoke to the media after Monday's practice, where he was asked about the early showings from the day three receiver, and he didn't hold back on his praise-- noting him as "really, really, really talented" and dropping a comparison to Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens.
"I told him he reminds me of George Pickens. Bigger like that. Really, really, really talented. Raw. You see him jump up and make big plays. He's a rookie, so [he's] learning the offense, the details of it. I'm trying to tell him the type of people he's going to face on Sunday, especially in this division, you go against some really good corners. So, it's been exciting to see him continue to come along, continue to make plays, and I think he'll be a good player."- K.J. Osborn on Javon Baker
When taking a step back to look at both receivers, it's a comparison that makes sense. Both players were a bit overlooked during their respective pre-draft processes, but ultimately have the physical upside and elite hands to develop into a focal point on the offensive side of the ball as a vertical threat.
Pickens has gradually developed into a strong NFL receiver since entering the league in 2022. Last season was a great sophomore campaign, one where he put up 63 receptions, 1,140 yards, and five touchdowns-- all on some shaky and inconsistent play under center. If Baker can hone into a similar groove of production, the Patriots could have a home run with this pick.
Of course, it's just training camp, and we can't get carried away from the initial limited showcase from the new guys in the building. However, most of the signs surrounding Baker have looked notably positive at this point, which can add to the optimism and excitement for Patriots fans waiting in anticipation for next season.
After a grueling year at the wide receiver position in 2023, this group of New England weapons is clearly on the rise heading into their next campaign.
