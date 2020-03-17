Tom Brady shook the internet Tuesday morning, announcing that he would not be returning to the New England Patriots for the 2020 season. Though it is still unknown where he will be playing next, and the decision is not expected to be made on the same day he made the announcement, recent reports can hint at where he will play next, which includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Robert Kraft spoke to ESPN regarding Brady's announcement Tuesday morning, and shared that Brady reached out to him Monday night and the two of them had a "positive, respectful discussion" regarding Brady's football future at Kraft's home.

"Tommy initiated contact last night and came over," Kraft said. "We had a positive, respectful discussion. It's not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son"

While speaking with NBC Sports, Kraft acknowledged that he had hoped Brady was coming over Monday night to his home to get a deal done quietly so he could return to New England. Obviously that wasn't the case. When asked if he was disappointed that the Patriots did not get in deeper negotiations with Brady, Kraft said "it's not about that," while also adding "I just don't think he was going to be happy staying in our system at this point."

This is a narrative the Kraft has been consistent with. In early January, he said that he hopes and prays the future Hall of Fame quarterback returns to the Patriots, but Kraft believed that Brady had earned the right to dictate how the rest of his career played out. And now, despite actually losing Brady, Kraft stands his ground.

There's only one key member of the organization that we are waiting to hear from now in regards to Brady leaving, and that's head coach Bill Belichick. Expect a statement from him sometime today.