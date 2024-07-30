Matthew Judon Drama Continues Amid Patriots Training Camp Absence
The New England Patriots' big offseason dilemma surrounding Matthew Judon and his contract has been the talk of the team this week, and that chatter only looks to continue after what transpired during Tuesday's practice.
According to multiple sources, Judon was not seen by teammates at Patriots training camp on Tuesday after tensions rose during practice a day prior. Judon was seen out of uniform in an animated conversation with New England executives, along with HC Jerod Mayo on Monday, ultimately resulting in the star pass rusher departing the field.
ESPN's Mike Reiss added some more context to Judon's absence on Tuesday, noting that it's unclear whether the no-show was a decision made by the Patriots or Judon himself:
Judon has been vocally frustrated with his contract situation heading into next NFL season, as he currently stands on the last year of his existing deal, eyeing both an extension and a pay raise from the Patriots before the season starts. Despite his aspirations, he and New England have remained far apart in their negotiations up to this point, which has led to no new agreement coming to form just yet.
Trade rumors have encircled Judon as a possibility, yet that's far from option A for either side. Judon wants to be in Foxboro, and the Patriots can't afford to lose one of their best playmakers on the defensive front. Especially with the news surrounding Christian Barmore and his recent injury status, it further incentivizes this front office to put pen to paper for this team's sack leader from just two seasons ago.
However, after this week, the pressure is starting to build for the Patriots to pick a direction on the future for Judon. While the 31-year-old has stated he doesn't intend to hold out for his next contract, the events on Monday that have now led to his leave on Tuesday could signal otherwise. Both Mayo, along with many players on the roster have advocated that they want Judon back in the building and on the field, but it takes two to tango, and the numbers have to be there for each party.
"Multiple players told ESPN they didn't see Judon at the facility Tuesday, but it was unclear if that was Judon's decision, or dictated by the team after what unfolded Monday.”- Mike Reiss, ESPN
The Patriots have around $43 million in free cap space to dish out this season and $78 for the next. The ability to pay the two-time Pro Bowler significant cash is there, yet it's unclear if Matt Groh and Eliot Wolf are truly prepared to do so.
As Patriots training camp progresses, eyes will be locked onto Judon and what will come next of his potential appearances/absences moving forward. Regardless, the goal for New England's front office should be honed into finding a worthwhile solution that can get drama off the sidelines and shift that focus onto the product on the field.
