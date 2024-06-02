Patriots' Matthew Judon Spotted in PFF's Top Edge Rusher Rankings
While the New England Patriots are coming off a shaky 2023 campaign, make no mistake that this roster still holds several impactful playmakers who stand as some of the best the league has to offer, notably on the defensive side of the ball.
One of those premier players the Patriots have to lean on is edge rusher Matthew Judon. He's coming off a season in which he appeared in only four games before being ruled out for the year due to injury, but the talent level he has is undeniable. When healthy, he's a vital cog in New England's front seven and emerges as one of the best at his position.
In the eyes of Pro Football Focus, Judon lands right in the mix for the NFL's top 32 edge rushers, even after a year on the sidelines. Ahead of the 2024 season, he ranked just outside of the top 25, placing 26th in the league at his position. PFF described that while the Patriots veteran posted solid numbers on the field for 2023, his ceiling could be on the decline moving forward.
"Judon missed most of the 2023 season with a biceps injury but still managed to record an overall grade above 70.0. However, his 61.4 pass-rush grade was his lowest since 2017, as was his 8.5% pass-rush win rate. He’s a smart, reliable veteran, but the 31-year-old's ceiling may be declining."- Trevor Sikkema, PFF
There could be a bit of concern when considering how Judon will look after his bicep injury, also factoring in his age being now north of 30 years old. However, he's proven that when he's playing, he can generate some good numbers, and generate significant gravity on an already talented front seven group.
In his last season healthy, Judon finished with 15.5 sacks, 60 combined tackles, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. He capped things off with a Pro Bowl selection and landed the top ten in DPOY voting. If he can capture that same level of production, New England could be an underrated force to watch on the defensive end.
The eight-year league veteran recently described his intentions to come with a "vendetta" for 2024. Also entering a massive contract year with vast opportunity to get a payday, expect Judon to come into next season energized, making big-time plays, and land with a good chance to shoot up these rankings this time next year.
