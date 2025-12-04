Patriots' Backup Offensive Linemen Pass Primetime Test

Once Will Campbell and Jared Wilson went down, there was chatter that the New England Patriots' ship -- cruising atop the division heading into Week 13 would sink. Instead, two backup lineman helped steer the offensive line back on course and provided ample time for their quarterback to throw to the tune of the team's 11th win of the season.

Vederian Lowe (left tackle) and Ben Brown (left guard) both slotted into the starting lineup for the Patriots' Week 13 clash with the New York Giants, but there were concerns. Brown was mostly a center for his young career, and Lowe struggled as a starter in 2024.

Both of those worries were evaporated as soon as the Patriots hit the field. The Patriots ran away with a 33-15 victory over the Giants, and both players excelled as a result.

Patriots Were Winners, Despite Two Backup Linemen On The Left Side

"I thought that they were excited about playing, and I think that that is probably the thing that pleases me the most, is that they wanted it," head coach Mike Vrabel said the next day. "That Vederian wanted to go out there, play, compete and block. And Ben fought and battled."

Brown was called for a holding call, but his head coach watched the film and knows how to correct it.

"I think (it) was close," he said. "I mean, they called it. He's got to stay inside out, but I don't – I mean, I've seen worse. There was worse yesterday, but that's what they called. But they were excited about playing, they were prepared and they were ready to go."

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

They weren't the only linemen who were new to the lineup. Tackle Thayer Munford Jr. -- who was making his season debut with the Patriots after recently being signed off the Browns' practice squad -- was used as the team's top swing tackle, and was often ruled as an eligble tight end in some packages.

"I told them I had full faith in them," quarterback Drake Maye said postgame. "We had a lot of reps last year dropping back and trusting those guys. I think they're great players, and they've stepped up, like I said, in pregame. I think they stepped up all year anybody thrown in the fire. Proud of them. Proud of them for working hard and learning this offense and staying on the same page and being on the same page all night and doing a great job tonight."

What Did Vederian Lowe Think Of His Performance?

Lowe wasn't the best player on last year's squad by any stretch of the imagination, but his ability to protect the quarterback was miles ahead of his performance under past head coach Jerod Mayo. In 13 pass block snaps against star edge rusher Brian Burns, Lowe didn't allow a single pressure, according to Pro Football Focus.

"It's really just a lot of talking, preparation and making sure that we know the game plan in and out — just communicating and making sure we're on the same page," Lowe said postgame. "At the end of the day, we knew if we just talked to one another and we made sure we were on the same page, we would be fine. It definitely helps having a full week of preparation, getting all the tips and reminders from the coaches and what they see throughout the week. It definitely helps, 100 percent."

While the Patriots would love to get their two rookie starters back in time for the playoffs (Campbell is eligible to be activated off on injured reserve ahead of the team's Week 18 finale), they know that if push comes to shove, their depth can step in and help deliver.

