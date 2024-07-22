Patriots' Biggest Training Camp Storyline Not What You Think
The action is ramping back up for the New England Patriots as NFL training camps arrive this week. After a long offseason filled with changes and adjustments to this squad, we'll finally get a shot to see what's in store for the product on the field.
There lies a collection of key narratives for the Patriots to note as they open their camps in preparation for next season. It'll be Jerod Mayo's first time leading training camp as a head coach, New England is still amid some turbulent contract discussions with Matthew Judon, and the offensive line has several questions to address before being considered a reliable unit for next season.
With all of that being said, the biggest storyline for this team truly relies on one spot on the field-- and that's the quarterback position.
In a recent Sports Illustrated roundtable, I broke down what I viewed as the most notable storyline to watch heading into NFL training camps, with the Patriots' being the simple question asking when Drake Maye will start under center:
"Signs seem to point towards Jacoby Brissett being the early favorite to capture the Week One starting role, but it remains dependent on how the Patriots’ third-overall pick performs in his reps during camp and preseason. If Maye looks to be ahead of schedule in his development, don’t be shocked to see him begin the year as QB1."- Me
Maye enters the fold with all eyes on him and his progression, many focused on when exactly he'll get a chance to start as New England's QB1. Brissett is the likely favorite to begin the season with the role in hand, but it's hard to count out a talent like the Patriots' third-overall pick.
New England's training camp will ultimately be a strong persuading factor in who gets that gig, while also giving the Patriots staff a good sense of where Maye stands in his development.
At 21 years old and with limited college starts at UNC, it wouldn't be a total shock to see Maye need a few extra weeks into the season on the bench and on the practice field to get his feet wet, but some surprising performances in camp could accelerate that process.
Ultimately, the goal for New England in discovering their week one starter should depend upon who is the quarterback most suited and prepared to win football games right now. If Maye proves capable of that task, Mayo and the rest of the staff could throw him into the mix perhaps even within the first four games of the year if his growth is substantial.
However, if Maye has some growing pains in the process, Brissett may be taking those snaps early in the season instead, and even further than that. The lengthy process may make Patriots fans a bit more anxious to see their rookie QB on the field, New England can't afford to rush the motions of finding their next franchise signal caller-- not after last time.
As Patriots training camp kicks off on Monday, keep a keen eye on both Maye and Brissett while this contested QB battle could span over the next few weeks.
