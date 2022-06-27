Patriots Star Speaks Out Against Roe v. Wade Supreme Court Decision

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris took to Twitter to express his opinions on federally-protected abortion being overturned.

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots star running back Damien Harris is far from afraid to speak his mind.

In light of the recent Supreme Court's 6-3 decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case, which had previously made abortion a federally protected choice, Harris took to Twitter to express his frustrations.

Originally made in 1973, the Roe v. Wade ruling allowed for abortion to be regulated on a trimester-based schedule. This allowed for flexibility. As it stands, the overturning of Roe v. Wade has led to abortion being banned in 11 states, with up to an additional 15 states seeming likely to outlaw abortion as well.

The northeast, including all six New England states in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Maine are projected to keep abortion legal.

Harris specifically has never been one to subscribe to the "shut up and dribble" vitriol. He has voiced his opinions on Twitter in multiple political scenarios, such as in context to the January 6th riots at the Capitol building.

Above all, head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots organization at large emphasize the idea of avoiding distractions during the football season. However, especially in terms of politics and activism, the team has always maintained its status as a collection of leaders in the NFL.

Belichick himself was presented with a key to his home city of Annapolis back in 2021 for his work in bringing awareness to the Armenian genocide. The honor came on the heels of Belichick refusing former-President Donald Trump's offer of the Presidential Medal of Freedom shortly after the January 6th riots.

With the 2022 NFL season quickly approaching, the star running back's comments are a reminder that some things are bigger than sports.