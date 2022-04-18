Patriots Draft: Which LB Best Fits Belichick's Defense?

With linebacker becoming an essential need for the Patriots, how should the Patriots address the position in the draft?

Believe it or not, New England Patriots' coach Bill Belichick is a meat-and-potatoes guy. He likes football, consistency and an infamous economy of words expressed following either a win or loss.

Before becoming one the greatest coaches in football's illustrious story, Belichick was a defensive coordinator. He became known for his ability to draft talent in the front seven, primarily at linebacker.

That again is the challenge for Belichick in next week's 2022 NFL Draft. As it stands, Dont’a Hightower is a free agent. Ja’Whaun Bentley played inconsistent. The depth at the position also is need of a tune-up.

Belichick has always been one to believe that "size matters" at a certain position. Linebacker especially. Last season, Bentley weighed in at 255 pounds; Hightower 260.

Nakobe Dean Nakobe Dean Nakobe Dean

The top two linebackers in this year's class both weigh under 240. Is that enough to take Utah's Devin Lloyd and Georgia's Nakobe Dean off the table?

The NFL is changing. Speed beats size at certain positions. If New England is looking to add a playmaker in space, size shouldn't be a concern. As receivers and running backs become faster, a player that can match their top speed to make a stop becomes essential.

Both Dean and Lloyd are known for their quickness, not just in terms of 40-yard dash times, but also mental processing. Dean, the 5-11, 229-pound heat-seeking missile from the Bulldogs, did not post a 40-time at either the NFL Combine or his Pro Day.

Watch the tape, though. That speaks more of what Dean's ability can be at the next level.

Lloyd, the 6-3, 235-pounder, didn't turn on the jets with his 4.66 40, but his "game speed" is much faster on film. He's a sideline-to-sideline player that has grown in coverage over the past three years as a starter.

Should Bentley be the linebacker to attack the run first, Lloyd might be the top option. Should the Patriots be looking for a thumper up the middle with the ability to blitz, that points to the skills of Dean.

Keep in mind that both style of linebackers should be in play for New England. Prior to the Super Bowl, de facto defensive coordinator Jerod Mayo spoke of the importance of getting younger at the position.

“We’re definitely going to look to get faster, look to get more explosive and look to put more playmakers on the field,” Mayo told 98.5 The Sports Hub in February.

The Patriots have options at linebacker should they pass on prospect Day 1. New England traded this offseason for the Cleveland Browns' Mack Wilson, who has experience at both the "MIKE" and "WILL" position. The franchise also signed former New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers to a one-year deal.

Belichick might been willing to be creative with his defensive formation by adding in a defensive back with linebacker potential. Perhaps the Patriots could elect to play Peppers in a dime-backer position, similar to what the Dallas Cowboys elected to do with Keanu Neal last fall under Dan Quinn.

Devin Lloyd Devin Lloyd Devin Lloyd

Peppers stands 5-11 and is just under 220 pounds. Should he add seven-to-eight pounds, he nearly mirrors Dean's frame.

If Belichick is trying to adapt to new era of defensive football, adding a speed linebacker over the prototypical size is the best course of action. And it's not just in Round 1. Should New England elect to add a receiver or cornerback, prospects such as Wyoming's Chad Muma, Montana State's Troy Andersen and Nebraska's JoJo Domann all fit that mold.

Belichick is quiet, but he's always paying attention and willing to adapt to stay relevant. Adding a linebacker that can win in space might end up being the missing piece in terms to returning to top status defensively.