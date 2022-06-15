Patriotic Play: Patriots Home to Host 2023 Army-Navy Game

FOXBORO - One of the most storied rivalries of college football will be coming to Massachusetts next year. Per a report out of Providence, the New England Patriots' Gillette Stadium will host the annual Army-Navy Game on December 9, 2023.

The hosting of the game between the two armed services further establishes the Patriots as a strong supporter of America's military.

A tradition since 1890, the game will mark the 124th meeting between Army and Navy. New England was awarded hosting rights after the winning bid was submitted by a group led by Patriots team owner and Chairman Robert Kraft. It will be the first meeting between the two service academies in the New England area, which has previously been hosted by 18 different stadiums in six states.

For the December 2023 matchup, Kraft’s group reportedly out bid six competing cities.

For Patriots coach Bill Belichick, the game between Army and Navy has deep significance. Belichick has had close ties to the academy, as well as the surrounding areas— having grown up in close proximity to the school’s campus. His father, Steve, was an assistant coach and scout at the Naval Academy for over 30 years, retiring in 1989.

In 2018, Belichick was asked about the storied rivalry and offered his thoughts on the history behind it.

“When your dad coaches at Navy, that’s a huge part of your life,” Belichick said. “That game’s a huge part of everybody’s life at those two academies, and it extends well beyond that. You know in May how many days are left until you play Army. It’s a tremendous week there with just the spirit of the week. The pep rally Thursday night, the sendoff for the team on Friday and then coming back and the victory bell on Sunday after they won. And honestly, that kind of set the tone for the whole rest of the year. When you live in that world, that’s the world that you’re living in. I don’t want to say it’s a one-game season, but in some respects it really is.”

In addition to Belichick’s ties, the Patriots also have roster ties to the Naval Academy. Long snapper Joe Cardona and wide receiver Malcolm Perry both spent their collegiate careers at Navy. The Pats currently do not have anyone on the roster who played with Army.

As Foxboro prepares to host the game next year, the 2022 contest will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 10. Navy leads the series, 62-53-7.