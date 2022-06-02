Cowboys Marion Barber - Who Made Greatest 2-Yard Run in NFL History Against Patriots - Dies at 38

The tenacious Dallas back broke seven tackles - including five in the end zone - to avoid a safety against New England in 2007.

The author of one of the most iconic, tenacious runs in NFL history - which came at the expense of the New England Patriots - died suddenly Tuesday near Dallas. Marion Barber, the former Pro Bowl running back of the Dallas Cowboys, would have turned 39 June 10.

The Cowboys released a statement confirming the tragedy:

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.''



While medical examiners attempt to determine a cause of death for the recently troubled Barber, the league remembered him for a tough running style in general and an unfathomable 2-yard run in specific.

Barber, who teamed with former Patriots' running back Laurence Maroney at Minnesota to form one of the most productive backfield duos in college football history, made six New England defenders miss - including five in the end zone - on his memorable run Oct. 14, 2007 at Texas Stadium.

The Patriots got the last laugh, winning the game 48-27 en route to a 16-0 regular season. But after taking a hand-off at his own 5-yard line, Barber broke the attempted tackles of Jarvis Green, Rodney Harrison, Ty Warren, Junior Seau, James Sanders, Asante Samuel and Green again before being run out of bounds - still standing, no less - by Eugene Wilson at the Cowboys' 12 for a small net gain.

Barber played seven seasons in the NFL, including six with the Cowboys, between 2005 and 2011. He ran with a battering style that became his trademark - "Marion the Barbarian,'' some called him fondly - and was a Pro Bowler in 2007 while rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns.

That physical style, some in his circle have argued, is at the root of behavioral issues and then legal issues that have plagued him in recent years.

Barber, who played one final season in 2011 with the Chicago Bears, finished his career with 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns as he retired from the NFL before the start of the 2012 season.