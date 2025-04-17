Patriots Can't Afford to Draft This Risky Player With Top Pick
The New England Patriots may not be able to land either of their top two targets with the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft, as both Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter may be gone by the time the Patriots are on the clock.
This has resulted in some scrambling projections. While many are expecting New England to select LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell in this scenario, there are some wondering whether or not the Pats will take Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Jalon Walker.
Walker's draft stock has been all over the place the last several weeks. Some feel he will get drafted in the teens. Others feel he is a top-10 pick. Then there is a tiny faction who believes he could actually go in the top five, specifically to the Patriots.
Here's the thing: New England really cannot afford to gamble on such a high boom-or-bust player like Walker, who registered 60 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2024.
The 21-year-old is definitely talented, but his production at Georgia was not exactly elite. He accumulated 12.5 sacks throughout his entire three-year tenure with the Bulldogs and is being hailed more based on his raw ability rather than what he has actually displayed.
Don't get me wrong: Walker could develop into a stud on the NFL level. Heck, there are some who believe he could ultimately be the best pass rusher in this year's class. Even better than Carter. But can the Pats really afford to take that chance?
The Patriots have glaring holes up and down their roster and don't have the luxury of missing on a first-round draft pick. They need to hit this month, especially after missing on just about every draft choice outside of Drake Maye last spring.
Now, if New England trades down, then taking Walker would become more palatable (depending on how far down the Pats potentially move, of course). But at number four? The Patriots can't do it. Not when they know they desperately need a left tackle to keep Maye upright.
New England should absolutely avoid Walker if it stays put at its current draft position. It just isn't worth the risk. Not with the Pats in their current state.
