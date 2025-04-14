History Not on Patriots Side for NFL Draft Trade
The New England Patriots own the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft, and there is a whole lot of speculation as to whether or not they could trade the selection.
It's looking more and more like both Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter could be off the board by the time the Patriots are on the clock, which could really put them in a pickle.
New England could always pivot and select LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell at No. 4, but there is a chance the Pats would prefer to move down. But how likely is it?
Well, Bernd Buchmasser of Pats Pulpit has revealed that the odds of the Patriots trading down seem fairly slim, as a team has only dealt the fourth overall pick twice since the introduction of the salary cap in 1994. The Chicago Bears did it in 2003, and the Cleveland Browns made a move in 2014.
Buchmasser also notes that it could be difficult for the Patriots to actually find a trading partner, regardless of how simple fans may think it is.
"However, it takes two to tango. And while trading down from No. 4 might be a good idea in theory, the reality of such a move might not be quite as attractive. For starters, the obvious question becomes who to trade with," Buchmasser wrote.
It's true. It's very easy to sit and play armchair general manager, but in reality, there are a whole lot of moving pieces that make major trades complicated.
Plus, we don't even really know if New England would want to move down. Yes, it would be beneficial for the Pats to stockpile draft picks, but at the same time, the further down you move in the draft order, the less likely you are to land an impact player.
