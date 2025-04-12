Patriots Should Target Star Saints WR
The New England Patriots have had one of the most praised offseasons in the NFL. They've added a medley of defensive talent at all levels. Milton Williams, Harold Landry, and Robert Spillane have all been added to the front seven, while Carlton Davis was a huge pickup to put opposite Christian Gonzalez in the secondary. New England then swung back and picked up free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs to finally land a higher-caliber receiver for Drake Maye.
While New England made the right move by signing Diggs, their receiving corps still needs some upgrading, and the Patriots may have just seen a window open to do just that.
The New Orleans Saints may not have quarterback Derek Carr available to them in 2025 due to a shoulder injury. With that in mind, they aren't going to be a team that any potential top quarterback will be bursting at the seams to join. If that's the case, they could look to unload players in exchange for draft compensation - one of those players being star wide receiver Chris Olave.
Olave only played in eight games a season ago due to injury, but showed superstar potential in his previous two years in the league. He caught 87 passes for over 1,100 yards and five scores in 2023. Olave also had over 1,000 yards as a rookie on 72 catches for four scores. His talent his evident, and he would slot in as the Patriots' No. 1 boundary receiver should they pull off a trade for him.
A trade could involve the Patriots and Saints swapping the No. 4 and No. 9 picks, respectively, in the NFL Draft. The Saints move up for Shedeur Sanders while the Patriots can move down five spots and still have a top 10 pick to add a difference-maker at another position of need, like left tackle. A trade benefits both sides and should be explored.
