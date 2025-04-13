Former NFL Star Drops Massive Prediction for Patriots' Stefon Diggs
The New England Patriots signed Stefon Diggs in free agency, hoping they finally found a No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Drake Maye.
Of course, Diggs comes with some serious question marks, as he is recovering from a torn ACL and may not be available for the start of the season.
However, that isn't stopping former NFL star Chad Johnson from dropping a rather bold prediction for Diggs after watching a Diggs workout video.
Predicting 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns is certainly an ambitious prediction given that Diggs has only crested the 1,300-yard mark twice in his NFL career, most recently doing it in 2022 when he totaled 1,429 yards with the Buffalo Bills. He also achieve a career-high 11 scores that year.
This past season with the Houston Texans, Diggs played in just eight games before suffering the knee injury, and during his time on the field, he logged 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns. That did put him on pace for his seventh straight 1,000-yard campaign, but he definitely wasn't going to finish with 1,300 yards.
Now, to be fair, Diggs was contending with Nico Collins and Tank Dell for targets in Houston, whereas he will definitely be prioritized more with the Patriots.
Of course, New England seems likely to take another wide out in the NFL Draft later this month, but Diggs should still receive a ton of attention from Maye.
It's also important to note that Diggs is 31 years old and was actually showing some signs of decline during his final season with the Bills two seasons ago, so we don't even know if the former fifth-round pick has it in him to rack up a 1,300-yard campaign anymore.
But we are about to find out.
