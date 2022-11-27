FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots prepare to face off against the Buffalo Bills for a pivotal Week 13 matchup, they will be doing so knowing that one of their opponent’s most fearsome defenders will be sidelined.

After sustaining a knee injury in the second quarter of Buffalo’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving day, Bills’ linebacker Von Miller has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Pats at Gillette Stadium.

Originally feared to have suffered a torn ACL, Miller was diagnosed on Friday with a lateral meniscus tear, per the results of an MRI. The 12-year veteran will be re-evaluated after seven to 10 days to determine his next course of action. Though Miller will inevitably undergo surgery, Bills coach Sean McDemott confirmed that his star linebacker will gauge his progress over the next week and "see where it goes from there."

Miller’s absence has the potential to have a considerable impact on a game with numerous postseason implications. The 33-year-old has been Buffalo’s premier pass rusher this season, having compiled eight sacks, 21 tackles (10 for loss), two passes-defensed and one forced fumble in 11 games. As a result, the Bills are tied for 12th in total yards allowed per game and rank fourth in pass defense.

Losing a player of Miller’s caliber is clearly a significant loss for the Bills. However, his absence is also a notable break for the Patriots offense — especially their passing game.

Albeit coming at the expense of a 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night, quarterback Mac Jones had his best performance of the season. The 24-year-old looked more decisive, confident and aggressive. With more time to work in the pocket, Jones was making full-field progressions and was much faster and more efficient through his reads. He finished the night having completed 28 of 39 passes for 382 yards and two touchdowns.

One of the key reasons for Jones’ success was taking advantage of a strong performance from the team’s offensive line. In the absence of both center David Andrews and tackle Isaiah Wynn, the Pats’ makeshift unit provided their quarterback with the time and protection he needed to make plays. Collectively, the unit enjoyed a solid night in pass protection, yielding just a 28.6 percent pressure rate against a stout Vikings defensive front. In fact, the Patriots offensive line kept Minnesota’s top pass rusher, Za’Darius Smith from sacking Jones even once.

With Miller out of the lineup, Jones may find it easier to keep himself out of pressure situations. Though Buffalo’s pass rush is capable of rising to the challenge, Miller’s presence allows defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to dial up strategic blitzes from the second and third level of his defense. Coincidentally, handling such blitzes is where Jones has typically had his biggest problems. If he and the Patriots can take advantage of Buffalo’s potentially-weakened pass defense, Thursday’s matchup may get even more interesting.

Kickoff between the Patriots (6-5) and Bills (8-3) is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thurs. Dec. 1 from Gillette Stadium.

