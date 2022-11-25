Patriots-Vikings Notebook: Mac Jones Shines, Defense Dims on Thanksgiving

What began with a roar for New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night, unfortunately ended with a whimper.

Despite their best offensive output of the season, untimely penalties, controversial officiating, mistakes and missed opportunities placed the Pats on the wrong side of a 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Quarterback Mac Jones completed 28 of 39 passes for 382 yards and two touchdowns, while five Patriots pass-catchers each logged 60+ receiving yards for the first time this season.

However, New England’s defense — a unit which had only allowed six points over its past two games — yielded three touchdown passes and 299 yards and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, 13 of which were credited to wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

With the loss, New England drops to 6-5, as it attempts to stay afloat in AFC playoff race.

Offense Observations:

Albeit in a losing effort, Jones had his best performance of the season. The 24-year-old looked more decisive, confident and aggressive, clearly taking advantage of a strong performance from the team’s offensive line. In the absence of both center David Andrews and tackle Isaiah Wynn, the Pats’ makeshift unit provided Jones with the time and protection he needed to make plays

Yet, as the protection began to break in the fourth quarter, Jones and the offense began to sputter. The Pats went three-and-out on their first two fourth-quarter possessions. When they began to build momentum, left tackle Trent Brown badly missed on a cut block, leading to a sack of Jones; forcing him into a fourth-and-15 situation which they could not convert.

New England’s offense also continued to have its problems in the red zone. Despite Minnesota’s difficulty in defending inside the 20-yard line, the Patriots failed to score a touchdown on three visits to the Vikings red zone. When combined with a 3-for-10 conversion rate on third down, the Patriots offense needs to be better in the clutch to remain in the playoff hunt.

Defense Observations:

With Vikings’ left tackle Christian Darrisaw sidelined due to a concussion, New England’s highly-touted pass rush was expected to make life difficult for Cousins. Minnesota’s man under center had absorbed seven sacks and was pressured on 60 percent of his drop backs in Minnesota’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. However, Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings offensive brain trust protected Cousins with shorter drops and quicker throws. Conversely, New England seemed ill-prepared to counteract Minnesota’s strategy, allowing 367 yards of total offense against a previously stifling unit.

Though the Pats defense may deserve some criticism for being unable to contain top wideout Justin Jefferson, much of the star receiver’s production was the result of his own prowess … pure and simple. Jefferson won his battles in man coverage, as well as splitting the double team on more than one occasion. The LSU product was a threat in zone coverage, as well. In short, the Pats had no answer for Jefferson on Thursday. With Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills set to visit New England on Thurs. Dec. 1, their task of defending top-flight wideouts is not about to get any easier.

Special Teams Snafus:

While an 84-yard punt return for a touchdown from return specialist Marcus Jones made New England’s special teams unit the toast of the town on Sunday, their miscues on Thanksgiving may end up earning them the ‘Turkey’ award for Week 12. The Pats special team’s struggles led directly to 14 easy points for the Vikings. First, a handful of missed tackles and blocks allowed returner Kene Nwangwu to make a cut to the outside and down the sideline for a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown. As a result, Minnesota had tied the game within mere seconds after the Pats had taken a 23-16 lead.

Perhaps the biggest back-breaking mistake came on Minnesota’s eventual game-winning drive. Though the home team failed to convert on a 3rd and 15, thus ending the drive, they were given a fresh set of downs after Patriots rookie Pierre Strong Jr. was flagged for running into the kicker. The five-yard penalty allowed the Vikings drive to continue. Three plays later, Minnesota had taken a 33-26 lead.

Injury Watch:

Patriots running back Damien Harris suffered a thigh injury in the third quarter and didn't return.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers exited the game in the first half with a shoulder injury, but returned to the lineup for the second half.

Up Next:

The Pats must shift their focus to the defending AFC East Champions, as they welcome the Buffalo Bills (8-3) to New England for the first of two meeting between the division rivals. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thurs. Dec. 1 from Gillette Stadium.

