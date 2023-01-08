Jakobi Meyers' Fancy Footwork TD; Patriots Tie Bills 7-7: WATCH

New England and Buffalo are locked in an emotional and tightly-contested game at Highmark Stadium.

Following an emotional, and action-packed start to their most important game of the season, the New England Patriots did their part to make it a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

After receiving Patriots’ kicker Nick Folk’s opening offering at the team’s own 4-yard line, Bills’ return specialist Nyheim Hines returned the ball 96 yards for the touchdown. The score gave the Bills a 7-0 lead with only 14 seconds removed from the game clock.

However, the Patriots were determined to find the end zone as well. On their second offensive series of the afternoon, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones engineered a nine-play, 74-yard drive, utilizing the pass on six of those plays. The drive was highlighted by a pair of consecutive passes from Jones to wideouts Jakobi Meyers for 20 yards, and a follow-up strike to DeVante Parker for 17 yards.

Jones and Meyers capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown connection on 2nd and GOAL, with Meyers making an acrobatic catch, while getting both feet down for the score. The review was upheld and New England had tied the game at 7, after Folk made the extra point.

The Patriots are looking to qualify for the postseason as they prepare to face off against the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Emotions were understandably high as the Bills took the field for the first time since the startling collapse of safety Damar Hamlin during the first quarter of Buffalo’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite having been resuscitated twice due to cardiac arrest, Hamlin is on the road to a remarkable recovery. In a league-wide demonstration of solidarity, the Patriots and Bills will join all teams showing their love and support for Hamlin through pregame activities, as well as on-field apparel and markings.

