FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 5 showdown in Foxboro.

The Pats and the Lions are set to square off on Sunday, Oct 9. at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium, which will be adorned in nostalgic ‘Pat Patriot’ regalia.

While New England’s highest-profile offensive player will almost certainly be sidelined for this contest, both teams’ respective lists of ‘questionables’ may provide some additional insight on potential inactives.

Here is Friday afternoon’s full report:

DNP - Did Not Participate

LP - Limited Participation

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OUT

DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder (DNP)

DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

QB Mac Jones - Ankle (LP)

TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle (LP)

QUESTIONABLE

S Kyle Dugger - Knee (LP)

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb (LP)

WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee (LP)

CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring (DNP)

S Adrian Phillips - Ribs (LP)

OT Isaiah Wynn - Hip (LP)

What it means for the Patriots:

As previously reported, Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will make his first career start on Sunday. While the 23-year-old may lack experience, he should find opportunities to make plays in the passing game. Detroit’s defense ranks 30th in the league, allowing 279.3 passing yards per game. As such, he should be able to pick his spots off play action and find some easy throws against a secondary that has just one interception thus far in 2022.

Despite making significant progress throughout the week, incumbent starter Mac Jones was unable to progress any further than being a limited participant during the team’s three practices. Jones was clearly more mobile than he had been just one week ago. However, his mobility limitations have the Pats listing him as doubtful. While there is still a minutely remote chance that Jones suits up as New England’s second option, practice squad quarterback Garrett Gilbert should earn an elevation to the game day roster to back up Zappe.

As expected, defensive lineman Lawrence Guy has been ruled out for the second straight week with a shoulder injury. Guy’s status comes as no surprise, as he did not participate in any of New England’s practices. The Patriots will likely attempt to fill Guy’s void by utilizing both Davon Godchaux and Christian Barmore in run-stoppage alignments. In their customary 3-4 front, defensive end Deatrich Wise would take the pass rush snaps and reserve nose tackle Carl Davis would be used in stacking to defend the run.

With tight end Jonnu Smith (low ankle sprain) officially listed as doubtful, the Pats will rely on starter Hunter Henry, as well as hybrid receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey as options in the passing game in his probable absence. The team may also choose to elevate Matt Sokol from the practice squad, as well as include swing tackle Marcus Cannon as eligible in jumbo packages.

Though he did not participate in Friday’s practice, cornerback Jalen Mills is considered questionable. The Pats top perimeter option has been bothered by a hamstring injury, which caused him to miss last Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. Rookie cornerback Jack Jones got the start in his stead, opposite veteran Jonathan Jones. The Arizona State product was New England’s standout performer, logging seven total tackles, one pass break-up, a forced fumble (which he also recovered) and one interception returned for a touchdown. With Mills’ status in question, Jones may get the starting nod for the second straight week.

DETROIT LIONS

OUT

WR Quintez Cephus - Foot (DNP)

WR DJ Chark - Ankle (DNP)

DL John Cominsky - Wrist (DNP)

DE Charles Harris - Groin (DNP)

T Matt Nelson - Calf (DNP)

RB D'Andre Swift - Shoulder / Ankle (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

G Kayode Awosika - Hamstring (LP)

LB Chris Board - Knee (LP)

C Evan Brown - Ankle (LP)

G Jonah Jackson - Finger (FP)

WR Josh Reynolds - Ankle (LP)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - Ankle (LP)

What it means for the Lions

Detroit’s explosive offense will be without two of its most productive players, as running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) and wide receiver DJ Chark (ankle) have officially been ruled out. Still, Detroit is capable of effectively running the football, and New England will have to account for it. Although Swift is the more dynamic runner, Lions running back Jamaal Williams is averaging 4.5 yards on 62 carries with a team-best six touchdowns. With the Pats continuing to struggle in defending the run, Detroit’s ground attack will be their focal point on Sunday.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was a limited participant during Friday’s practice, and is officially listed as questionable for this upcoming contest. New England may catch a huge break if neither St. Brown nor Chark is active. However, if St. Brown plays (even at less than full strength due to an ankle injury), he must command the attention of the Patriots secondary. The ex-USA Trojan is one of the most productive pass catchers in football with 23 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns in only three games. His status will be among the most closely watched prior to kickoff.

