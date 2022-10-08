Patriots vs. Lions GAMEDAY Preview: Sluggish Start Stops?

Something's gotta give. Somebody's gotta win.

Currently last in the AFC East, the 1-3 New England Patriots host the 1-3 Detroit Lions and quarterback Jared Goff Sunday in Gillette Stadium. Both teams are looking to get back in the win column after ugly Week 4 losses.

Led by third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, the Patriots made a valiant effort to upset the Green Bay Packers, but fell short at Lambeau Field. The Lions are fresh off a 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in which they allowed 550 yards and never forced a punt.

Who will start at quarterback for New England?

Mac Jones continues to recover from a sprained ankle suffered in Week 3, and veteran backup Brian Hoyer was this week placed on four-week injured reserve with a concussion suffered on the second series in Pittsburgh.

Enter Zappe, who finished with 99 yards on 10-of-15 passing, with one touchdown and no interceptions in his debut. The Lions defense allows the most points (35.2 per game) and yards (444.8 per game) in the NFL.

Even on a throwback weekend that include the iconic "Pat Patriot" red uniforms, don't expect Detroit to roll over. All three of the Lions' losses were by four points or fewer and the their offense leads the league in scoring (35 points per game.)

FUN FACT: New England's schedule eases up from Week 5 to Week 12. The Patriots play seven games against six different opponents that all failed to make the playoffs last season and have a combined 2022 record of 13-14.

RECORDS: New England Patriots (1-3) vs. Detroit Lions (1-3)

ODDS: New England is a 3-point favorite vs. the Lions

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

TV/RADIO: FOX/WFXT, 98.5 FM THE SPORTS HUB

THE FINAL WORD: Zappe after the his NFL debut in the Pats Week 4 loss:

“Of course, it was exciting at first. It was a dream come true to play in an NFL game. First, I give credit to my teammates. They kept me calm, they kept me…getting the nerves out of me. They kept me in my space; cool, calm and collected.”

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here