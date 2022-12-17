Patriots RB Damien Harris OUT: What It Means For Running Game Against Raiders?

With Harris out and Rhamondre Stevenson limited, New England may again have to lean on its rookie running backs in Las Vegas.

The New England Patriots will be forced to fill some significant voids on offense as they prepare fo take the field at Allegiant Stadium for their Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

With starting wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) and right tackle Isiaiah Wynn having already been ruled out for Sunday’s game, the Pats have downgraded running back Damien Harris to out, as well. Harris had been a limited participant in practice throughout the week and was officially listed as questionable on Friday’s injury and practice participation report.

As a result of his designation, Harris will now miss his third consecutive game. He has not played since leaving the Patriots 33-26 Thanksgiving night loss to the Minnesota Vikings on the opening drive of the second half with a thigh injury.

Despite having led the Patriots in rushing yards in both 2020 and 2021, second-year rusher Rhamondre Stevenson has supplanted him as New England’s lead back. Health and injury have taken their toll on the Alabama product, who is currently in the final year of his rookie deal. Still, in nine games, Harris has run for 383 yards and three touchdowns on 84 carries, while also catching 13 passes (on 16 targets) for 75 yards.

Conversely, Stevenson has arguably been the Pats most consistent offensive player in 2022. Through 13 games, Stevenson has amassed 742 yards with four touchdowns, while averaging 4.5 yards per carry as New England’s feature back. However, Stevenson suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the team’s 27-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14. He missed two practices this week and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s tilt against the Raiders.

With the chances of both Harris and Stevenson being sidelined, New England will look to a pair of rookies to carry the ball in the ground game.

Harris for Harris?

Rookie Kevin Harris was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round with the 183rd overall selection out of South Carolina. Despite a quiet training camp, Harris showed some promise during New England’s final preseason game — interestingly enough against the Raiders — carrying the ball four times for 54 yards. He was released during final roster cuts and spent the first five weeks of the season on the Patriots’ practice squad.

Measuring in at 5-10, 221 pounds, Harris is the type of straightforward power runner that can somewhat mimic Damien Harris’ style. The Pats rookie is a reliable back with the talent to quickly develop into a solid rotational option in the Patriots backfield. Against the Cardinals, he carried the ball eight times for 26 yards, scoring his first NFL rushing touchdown on a 14-yard run in the second quarter. Harris is likely to see extended looks on early downs against the Raiders.

Strong for Stevenson?

While Stevenson will be a game time decision, the Pats will have a contingency plan in place, should he be unable to play. Still, New England will miss Stevenson’s physical, powerful running style, along with his vision and athleticism to make tacklers miss in short yardage in situational runs. The ex-Oklahoma Sooner is also the team’s best option for catch-and-run plays under the defense, caught 58 of 70 targets for 385 yards and one touchdown.

Even if Stevenson is active, he will certainly be slowed by his ankle injury. As such, rookie Pierre Strong, Jr. has the potential to be a significant contributor in their backfield. He is the type of runner who can move with ease between-the-tackles, while demonstrating great patience in finding his seam. Once he does so, he has an above average burst through the hole and the speed necessary to break away. Despite some struggles as a backfield receiver in his final collegiate season, he still averaged 6.8 yards per catch. This season, Strong has caught two passes for 20 yards.

With both Damien Harris and Stevenson unavailable on Monday night, Strong compiled 70 yards on five carries. Like his rookie teammate [K. Harris], Strong also earned his first touchdown as a pro, on a three-yard dive for the end zone in the fourth quarter. Due to his vertical speed and quick break form the backfield, Strong is the probable choice to take on the feature back role, if Stevenson is either compromised, or out, on Sunday afternoon.

Veteran running back J.J. Taylor is also available for elevation via the practice squad, should the team require additional depth at the position in Week 15.

The Pats and Raiders are set for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff from Allegiant Stadium.

