Patriots Legend Rips Mac Jones Cheap Shot: ‘No Slander’

A future Patriots Hall-of-Famer was quick to defend his former teammate following a social media cheap shot hurled in his direction over the weekend.

FOXBORO — Former New England Patriots running back James White knows a thing or two about playing with passionate quarterbacks.

From six seasons alongside Tom Brady, to his final full season accepting the ball from Cam Newton, White is well aware of the emotion that inherently goes hand-in-hand with the position.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that White has been understanding of the frustrations shown by Patriots second-yard signal caller Mac Jones. He has also taken the opportunity on more than one occasion to defend his former teammate from seemingly incessant criticism.

The Patriots legend once again lent his support to Jones against some online slander in the aftermath of Saturday night’s epic comeback by the Jacksonville Jaguars over the Los Angeles Chargers. After the Jags erased a 27-point deficit to defeat the Chargers 31-30 at TIAA Bank Field, ESPN’s Ryan Clark praised quarterback Trevor Lawrence for his poised performance, while seemingly taking a stunted shot st Jones.

“Mac Jones would have been on meltdown watch,” one Twitter user said in response to the aforementioned tweet from Clark.

White was quick to share his feelings on Jones, while attempting to diffuse the situation.

Saturday was not the first time White has come to Jones’ aid. He was vocally supportive of the quarterback when was booed off the field in New England’s Week 7 home loss to the Chicago Bears. He also sided with Jones following his excessive displays of emotion in some frustrating on-field moments in the final few weeks of the season.

White has pretty much seen and done it all during his eight year career on a football field. Drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round (130 overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft, he became one of the most beloved and revered players in team history. Historically speaking, White is also one of the more highly-decorated all-time Patriots. The ex-Wisconsin Badger is a three-time Super Bowl Champion (XLIX, LI, LIII), a four-time team captain and a member of both the All-2010’s team and the Patriots All-Dynasty Team.

Still, White’s lasting impression on the only professional franchise for which he played may be the determination and leadership he embodied each time he put on a uniform. Though it may be far too early to determine if any of the current crop of young Patriots has the ability to lead by example, White sees in Jones a desire to be better.

“I think what he [Jones] was saying, obviously I agree with it,” White said during an early December appearance on The Ringer’s “Off the Pike” podcast. “Maybe I wouldn’t have done it like him, but he’s the guy playing. He’s frustrated. I’m sure the entire offense is frustrated.”

While Jones’ language may have been excessive at times, his dissatisfaction with the Patriots offensive output was understandable. For much of the season, New England demonstrated futility on third down. Even in their most well-intended efforts, several of Jones’ pass attempts hit their intended targets short of the first-down marker. With inadequate protection from the team’s offensive line, Jones had insufficient time to operate. As a result, he has had little-to-no choice but to take short-yardage check downs.

In order to provide his offense with a much-needed spark, Jones hoped to take more shots downfield. When the play-calling continued to be in opposition to his wishes, Jones was visibly distraught.

White, however, recognizes that moments, such as Jones’ expletive-laden rants, can serve as motivation. Despite having played alongside the Pats current starting quarterback for only three regular season games in 2021 (before announcing his retirement in August), the future Patriots Hall-of-Farmer believes that his longtime teammate, Tom Brady, would have reacted in nearly identical fashion, if faced with the same situation.

“One hundred percent,” White said when asked if he believed in the similarities in both Brady’s and Jones’ emotions. “One hundred percent. For sure.”

Though he may have his share of detractors, Jones appears to have the support of a loyal and valuable ally in James White.

