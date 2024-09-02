Patriots Massive Offer for Brandon Aiyuk Trade Revealed
The New England Patriots were one of the teams that tried to acquire star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers. Of course, Aiyuk has since decided to ink a long-term extension with the 49ers.
Now, the trade offer that the Patriots were willing to offer for the star wide receiver has been revealed.
According to a report from Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer, New England was willing to give up a 2025 second-round pick, a 2026 third-round pick, and a player. Breer mentioned that San Francisco was asking for wide receiver Kendrick Bourne in the trade package.
Along with giving up the trade value, the Patriots were willing to give Aiyuk an extension that paid him as much as $32 million per year.
Despite that aggressive offer, New England was unable to get a deal done. Aiyuk decided that he did not want to play for another team more than he wanted to stay with the 49ers when everything was said and done.
Bringing Aiyuk aboard would have been a massive boost for the Patriots' offense. He would have given the team a legitimate long-term No. 1 wide receiver for rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
During the 2023 NFL season, Aiyuk ended up catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Adding that kind of production would have been huge for New England.
Instead, the Patriots will enter the 2024 campaign with Bourne, DeMario Douglas, and Ja'Lynn Polk as the top three wide receivers on their depth chart. Behind those three, they have names like K.J. Osborn, Tyquan Thornton, and Javon Baker.
There are a lot of questions that will need to be answerd at the position. New England has a lot of young talent, but it is mostly unproven.
Add in the fact that Bourne will be unable to play until Week 5 due to beginning the season on the PUP list and things get even more concerning.
All of that being said, it was good to see the Patriots swing big. They tried to pull off the blockbuster trade. It gives hope for the fans that a future aggressive move may still be in play.
