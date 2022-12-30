Patriots-Dolphins Injury Report: Rookie CBs, Adrian Phillips Status?

New England may find its secondary depleted for its Week 17 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

FOXBORO — The absences continue to pile up for the New England Patriots as they prepare for their Week 17 matchup with the Miami Dolphins on New Year’s Day.

As the Pats hit the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium for the second of three practices this week, they were without the services of four key members of their secondary.

With only Friday’s session remaining, optimism is beginning to wane regarding the availability of several prominent Patriots.

Here is Thursday’s full report, along with its potential implications for Sunday’s contest.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T Yodny Cajuste, Illness

RB Damien Harris, Not Injury Related - Personal

CB Jack Jones, Knee

DB Marcus Jones, Concussion

CB Jalen Mills, Groin

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

S Adrian Phillips, Illness

TE Jonnu Smith, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Hunter Henry, Knee

CB Jonathan Jones, Chest

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

WR Tyquan Thornton, Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION

SpT Matthew Slater, Not Injury Related / Rest

What it means for New England:

Cornerbacks Jalen Mills, as well as rookies Jack and Marcus Jones (concussion) remained absent for the second-straight day. With the prospect of three corners being sidelined against Miami, the Pats may be forced to dip into the practice squad well, which includes corners Quandre Mosley and the recently-signed Tae Hayes.

While Mosley has been a member of the Patriots scout team since Dec. 5, Hayes joined the club earlier this week. The 5-9, 190-pound defensive back most recently spent time with Carolina in 2022 on the practice squad and the 53-man roster. He was released from Carolina’s squad on Dec. 20. Hayes played in five games with Carolina in 2022 and had 3 total tackles. Overall, he has played in 11 NFL games and has registered 13 total tackles and two passes defensed.

Safety Adrian Phillips was a new addition to the report, as the veteran was not present for practice due to an undisclosed illness. Phillips is at his best when playing the ‘star’ role in the secondary, covering versatile backfield receivers. Miami employs running backs Jeff Wilson and Salvon Ahmed, who are quite adept in that regard. Should Phillips be out, it will place more of the onus on swing safety Jabrill Peppers to cover greater ground in Week 17.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-7)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T Terron Armstead, Toe / Pec / Knee / Hip

LB Bradley Chubb, Ankle / Hand

WR River Cracraft, Calf

T Eric Fisher, Calf

FB Alec Ingold, Thumb

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Clayton Fejedelem, Knee

CB Xavien Howard, Knee

RB Raheem Mostert, Not Injury Related - Vet Rest

LB Jaelan Phillips, Toe

S Eric Rowe, Quad / Knee

OL Brandon Shell, Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Teddy Bridgewater, Knee

CB Kader Kohou, Thumb

Miami’s offenisve line is entering Week 17 with some notable injuries, including tackles Terron Armstead and Eric Fisher having missed back-to-back practices. Offensive lineman Brandon Shell was also questionable with a shoulder injury. Should Miami be missing any of their o-linemen on Sunday, the Pats pass rush may be poised for a big day against a line that ranks 31st in Pro Football Focus's team pass-blocking grades.

Linebackers Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand) and Jaelan Phillips (toe) are also worth monitoring. Chubb missed his second-consecutive practice, while Phillips was limited. Miami’s pass rush tandem is expected to bring pressure on quarterback Mac Jones, in hopes of adding to the existing problems being experienced by the Patriots offense. However, that task will be much more difficult with either Chubb or Phillips (or both) at anything less than full strength on Sunday.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Dolphins is set for 1 p.m. at on Sunday from Gillette Stadium.

