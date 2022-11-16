Position Switch? Patriots Bill Belichick Reveals Role for Star OL Michael Onwenu

FOXBORO — With the image of the bye week beginning to fade from their field of vision, it is back to business for the New England Patriots.

Unsurprisingly, coach Bill Belichick and his team are fully engaged in preparing for their Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

Despite their 22-17 victory over the Jets in Week 8, New England knows that the past should never be considered prologue when it comes to divisional games. Given the familiarity with each other, both sides are likely to provide some unfamiliar looks in hopes of catching the opposite side off guard. No one knows this better than Belichick, who has had his share of intra-divisional battles with the Jets.

“We will see how it goes and how things match up this time,” Belichick told reporters on Wednesday. “It’s the same process and preparation. I’m sure they will have a couple new wrinkles for us and we will have some for them.”

Though Belichick’s comments indicate having at least one trick up the sleeve of his cut off hoodie, one “wrinkle” the Pats apparently will not be providing will be at the right guard position.

The role belongs to third-year lineman Michael Onwenu.

In light of the numerous struggles along the offensive line, Onwenu has been the lone, consistent bright spot. Having taken every offensive snap to date, the Michigan product remains the team’s highest-graded offensive lineman (86.0, per Pro Football Focus), and third among all eligibly-graded NFL guards.

His prowess at the position should not come as a surprise, as Onwenu was a highly-touted right guard during his time at the University of Michigan. In spite of trying his hand at both right tackle, and left guard during his two-plus years with the Pats, the 24-year-old has found his niche at his current positions, much to the satisfaction of his head coach.

"That's what we've tried to do since we drafted him,” Belichick said. “That's where we'd like to play him, for sure."

At nearly 6-3, 350, Onwenu is a massive lineman with excellent length. At his best, the Pats lineman has shown a consistent and impressive ability to overwhelm defenders in the run game, while anchoring well to protecting the passer. It is a rare occasion on which he is easily bypassed on a pass block.

Unfortunately, the rest of the line has not shared Onwenu’s success. Team captain David Andrews has missed two games while recovering from a concussion. Left tackle Trent Brown has fallen short of expectations, while 2022 first-round draftee Cole Strange has looked every bit the rookie in recent weeks.

Still, the turnstile-nature of the right tackle position has been the biggest issue for the Patriots’ offensive line. Following a surprising switch from the left side, Isaiah Wynn has looked uncomfortable in his new surroundings. Wynn has platooned with reserve linemen Marcus Cannon and Yodny Cajuste in five of his eight games-played. During his time on the field, he has allowed 16 pressures in eight games, while being flagged for a league-high nine penalties.

In light of Wynn’s struggles, the prospect of moving Onwenu back to right tackle has been speculated as of late by both the fans and media. After all, Onwenu played over 600 snaps at right tackle during his rookie season in 2020. Despite starting 2021 as their starting left guard, he played 276 at right tackle, as well.

In fact, some believed that the switch could occur as soon as their Week 11 matchup with the Jets.

However, Belichick’s comments indicate that, despite his versatility, Onwenu is locked in at right guard for the foreseeable future.

“Could he do other things for us?,” Belichick said. “He’s played on both sides, he can play right tackle … he’s definitely done that. That adds a lot of versatility and value and depth to our offensive line.”

“We didn’t really ever anticipate playing him at tackle and then we got into a bind and put him out there and he played pretty well,” he added. “But, I think he’s built to play guard, he’s comfortable playing guard, he’s got a really good skill set there.”

Onwenu and the Patriots returned to the practice fields on Wednesday to begin preparing in earnest for their 1 p.m. ET kickoff with the Jets on Sunday.

