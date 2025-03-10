Patriots Sign Veteran QB to Two-Year Deal
The New England Patriots continue to stay busy on day one of the free agent market.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Patriots have agreed to a two-year deal, $8 million deal with veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs, $3.8 million guaranteed.
Dobbs is an interesting pickup for the Patriots, effectively giving the offense a steady backup quarterback with extensive experience in several different situations.
Dobbs began his career as a fourth-round draft pick out of Tennessee to the Pittsburgh Steelers and has bounced around the league to five different spots, perhaps the most notable being the Minnesota Vikings in 2023 when he had an impressive two-game stretch.
He last suited up for the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 where he started one game and played in two, logging 361 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in those showings. Now, he joins a new situation in Foxborough to back up Drake Maye.
The signing also leads to some interesting questions about Joe Milton III's future in New England, and if the Patriots will be interested in shopping the 6th-round pick from a year ago after his impressive Week 18 performance.
New England had no problem keeping three quarterbacks on the roster last season, and they may ultimately look to take that route again this season depending on how the cards fall.
Regardless, Dobbs is yet another eye-catching pickup in a strong day of free agency for the Patriots. Considering their recent track record of spending, they may continue to keep their foot on the gas with even more additions in due time.
