Patriots Surprisingly Named Trade Fit for Star TE
The New England Patriots need weapons all over the field heading into the offseason, but one area in which they actually seem pretty set is at tight end.
Hunter Henry developed into Drake Maye's favorite target during the quarterback's rookie campaign, and Henry is under contract through 2026.
You would then think that the Patriots likely wouldn't be pursuing any big-name tight ends in the coming months; probably just wide receivers and maybe a running back.
However, Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit does not seem to be ruling out the possibility, as he has named Atlanta Falcons star Kyle Pitts as a potential fit for New England.
"Some other names that could potentially interest them: WR Christian Kirk, TE Kyle Pitts, TE Michael Mayer, and Edge Bryce Huff," Hines wrote.
Pitts is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 47 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns. He has just one year remaining on his deal, and because some feel the Falcons won't be willing to pay him, he has been floated as a possible trade candidate this offseason.
The 24-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Florida, was selected by Atlanta with the fourth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. That was the highest a tight end had ever been drafted.
Pitts responded by hauling in 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and a score during his rookie campaign, making a Pro Bowl appearance right off the bat.
Since then, however, the Philadelphia native has failed to live up to expectations, as he has not even registered 700 yards in any one individual season over the last three years.
Still, Pitts is immensely targeted and may stand to benefit from a change of scenery. It just probably won't be in Foxborough.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!