Patriots Acquire Star Pass Rusher in Striking Trade Proposal
While the New England Patriots obviously need one heck of a makeover offensively, they also must restructure their defense this offseason.
One of the Patriots' most glaring holes heading into the coming months is their lack of a pass rush, as New England finished with just 28 sacks in 2024, ranking last in the NFL.
While the Pats have an abundance of cap room to sign free agents to fill the void, they could also explore the trade market, and Joe Summers of Chowder & Champions has proposed a deal that would land them Tennessee Titans edge rusher Harold Landry.
In the swap, the Patriots would send a fourth-round draft pick to the Titans in exchange for Landry, who would definitely represent a major acquisition for New England's front seven.
"Landry has two years left on his deal with cap hits north of $24 million in each season. He's requested a trade, reducing the Titans' leverage," Summers wrote. "New England has the cap space to take his contract on, and Landry achieved tremendous success with [Mike] Vrabel in Tennessee."
You can certainly see why Landry would be interested in playing for Vrabel once again, as he made a Pro Bowl appearance with the coach at the helm in 2021. That season, Landry racked up 75 tackles and 12 sacks.
A torn ACL then wiped out Landry's 2022 campaign, but he returned in 2023 and has remained productive, having accumulated 17.5 sacks over the last couple of seasons.
"For Tennessee, getting a pick almost in the top 100 for a player who intends to leave would be a reasonable return," Summers added. "They'd do right by Landry by reuniting him with a former coach, though they could draft his theoretical replacement with that pick."
We'll see if the Patriots can swing a deal for the 28-year-old in the coming weeks.
