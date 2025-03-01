Insider Reveals Patriots' True Feelings on Travis Hunter
It's an interesting class of prospects for the New England Patriots to unpack for this NFL draft cycle, and it's one the team will surely be doing their due diligence on with their fourth-overall selection.
But the most interesting name within the class could very well be Travis Hunter –– the Colorado receiver-corner Heisman winner who's right within contention to be the number one pick and could be right in the mix for the Patriots if he falls down the board to where they're sitting. New England needs a jolt of blue-chip talent on the roster wherever they can find it, and Hunter could be the perfect prospect to do so.
And in the initial stages of the pre-draft process this offseason, New England has seemingly taken notice of Hunter and his elite status within this class. MassLive reported some internal feelings in the Patriots building around the Colorado product, and the reviews are nothing short of positive.
"Defensively, the Patriots believe the best cornerback in the draft is — Travis Hunter. Offensively, the Patriots believe the best wideout in the draft is — Travis Hunter. Whether the two-way Heisman winner is still on the board at No. 4 is a different question."
Hunter has been long-viewed as one of the best talents in this class, but the verdict of where he could end up on draft boards has remained uncertain based on his unique skillset. Yet, it seems the Patriots love what the one-of-a-kind athlete provides, and would presumably be pleased to end up with him at fourth overall.
New England could benefit largely from Hunter's ability on both sides of the ball. Whether his fit is playing next to Christian Gonzalez in the Patriots' secondary, or being a primary target for Drake Maye on the offensive side of the ball, the beauty is that he can do either at an elite level, and he'd be a welcomed addition for Mike Vrabel and his new coaching staff.
Believing the Patriots have a chance to end up with Hunter could be wishful thinking, though. His abilities as a dominant two-way threat have been well documented throughout his Heisman-winning season and the draft process, and the hype will likely only get stronger as the date nears closer to his introduction into the league.
But in the event he's on the board when the Patriots are up on the clock, don't be shocked if Hunter ends up in Foxborough for his NFL home.
The future for Hunter and the Patriots will soon unravel once the 2025 NFL Draft gets kicked off in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th.
