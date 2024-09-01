Patriots TE Receives Major Fantasy Football Take
The New England Patriots are set to begin their 2024 NFL season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.
While they aren't expected to be a playoff contender this season, they're hoping to shock the league. It will be a hard fight to make the postseason this year, but no one should count them out just yet.
Offensively, the Patriots made the decision to give the starting quarterback job to veteran Jacoby Brissett. Around the quarterback position, New England does have some intriguing weapons.
One of those weapons will be veteran tight end Hunter Henry.
At 29 years old, Henry has been a quality underrated tight end throughout the majority of his career.
During the 2023 NFL season, Henry put up solid numbers given the circumstances surrounding him. New England had a very poor season from the quarterback position and the offense in general simply wasn't good. That led to Mac Jones being sent out of town and Bill Belichick parting ways with the franchise.
Henry ended up catching 42 passes for 419 yards and six touchdowns.
Now, heading into the 2024 NFL season, Henry is being viewed as a candidate to have a big year.
Ian Van Roy of NFL Analysis Network has listed Henry as a top Fantasy Football sleeper. That would insinuate a good year coming from the veteran tight end.
Looking at the offense, Henry will need to be a big-time weapon for Brissett. The Patriots don't have the best offensive weapons.
At wide receiver, they will have Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, and Ja'Lynn Polk as their top three weapons. Henry will be the starting tight end.
When it comes to the offense, Henry will be the clear-cut security blanket for Brissett. It seems very likely that he'll rack up a lot of receptions across the middle and he's also more than capable of making plays down the field against opposing linebackers.
All of that being said, fans should expect to see a good season from Henry. For Fantasy Football players, he's well worth a shot as a No. 2 tight end that could end up becoming a No. 1 at some point.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!