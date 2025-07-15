Patriots' Trade Buzz for Pro Bowl Playmaker Resurfaces
The New England Patriots have significantly reworked their receiving corps this offseason, addressing a unit that was probably the worst in all of football last year.
Even after bringing in a bunch of new faces, the Patriots could still stand to improve their wide receiver room, and some compelling trade candidates may be surfacing.
Perhaps the most common name that has been connected to New England in recent weeks is Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin, who is currently in the middle of a contract dispute with his squad and could ultimately hit the trade block if things are not resolved soon.
Sophie Weller of NESN has linked the Pats to McLaurin once again, noting the two-time Pro Bowler's frustration with his lack of a new deal.
"Terry McLaurin has been linked to the Patriots through trade rumors, and it seems that something could happen due to his contract disputes with the Washington Commanders," Weller wrote. "He is looking for a long-term contract extension, and on Tuesday he broke his silence on the situation. ... With this situation, the Patriots should be making some calls and see what it would take to possibly bring in this talented receiver. Another weapon for Drake Maye… yes, please!"
Of course, there are qualifiers here.
McLaurin is entering the final year of his contract and turns 30 years old in September, which will make a long-term extension rather complicated for the Patriots.
Not only that, but a legitimate argument can be made that the Ohio State product has never genuinely been an elite wide receiver at any point of his career, failing to even reach 1,200 yards in any one individual campaign.
Taking all of those things into consideration, would it be worth New England parting with valuable draft capital for McLaurin while also handing him $30 million per year?
As much as the Pats need more weapons, they should probably pass on McLaurin.
