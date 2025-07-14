Patriots Urged to Pursue Exiled Former Steelers WR
The New England Patriots have already largely revamped their receiving corps this offseason, making numerous signings in free agency while also plucking a couple of rookies.
However, it couldn't hurt the Patriots to add some more competition to the position, especially considering that New England's depth at wide receiver remains mostly unproven.
While veterans such as Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper are probably seeking opportunities with contenders, there are some other intriguing options for the Pats to consider, and Michael DeVito of Musket Fire has revealed one in particular: former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool.
Claypool has not played in the NFL since 2023, last appearing in a game with the Miami Dolphins. However, he was once viewed as a very impressive prospect.
"With Diggs' situation still unclear, the Patriots might be well-served to consider signing Claypool to a show-and-tell contract. If it's predicated on his making the team, it may be worth a try since he's still only 27 years old," DeVito wrote. "Any deal would have to be contingent on his passing a physical, of course, and a conditioning test. If he does, and shows something in camp, he might just land a final spot on the roster. As a huge wideout at 6'4" and 238 pounds, Claypool would be another big target to add to Mack Hollins for Drake Maye."
Claypool has experienced some success on the NFL level. He registered over 800 yards in each of his first two professional seasons, also hauling in nine touchdown catches during his rookie campaign.
Unfortunately, the former second-round pick was widely known for his mental gaffes throughout his two-and-a-half year stay in Pittsburgh, which resulted in Steelers coach Mike Tomlin throwing in the towel on Claypool.
The Notre Dame product definitely has talent though, so he may be worth a flier for the Patriots.
