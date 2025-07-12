Patriots Embattled WR Fires Off Pointed Message
The New England Patriots' receiving corps is going to look a heck of a lot different heading into 2025, which could spell bad news for some of the team's holdovers.
Take second-year wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, for example.
The Patriots selected Polk in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft and were expecting him to be a big part of the offense during his rookie campaign, but he managed just 12 catches for 87 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
As a result, the University of Washington product could be on the chopping block going into the new season, and a strong training camp performance is probably needed from him in order for him to carve out a role on New England's 53-man roster.
Based on a message Polk posted on social media, the 23-year-old seems confident that he will be able to deliver in his sophomore year.
"Gone respect it sooner or later," Polk wrote in an Instagram caption.
The Pats added veterans Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins while also nabbing Kyle Williams in the third round of the draft this offseason. They have also brought in undrafted rookie Efton Chism III.
Diggs, Hollins, Williams, DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte are all probably locks to make the roster, which leaves just one or two slots remaining for Polk. Given the competition he will be facing, it stands to reason that he may ultimately end up on the outside looking in following training camp and preseason.
Polk definitely has talent, as evidenced by his final season at Washington in which he hauled in 69 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns. Whether or not it actually translated onto the professional level, however, is a pressing question.
The Lufkin, Tx. native may be running out of chances to prove himself in Foxborough.
