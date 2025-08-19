Patriots HC Impressed With Major Offseason Acquisition
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — Just a few months removed from breaking the bank to acquire defensive tackle Milton Williams, the New England Patriots, especially their head coach, are seeing why they decided to spend $104 million dollars on the Super Bowl champion.
"I thought he showed the ability to get into the pocket," Vrabel told reporters on Monday about what he thought about Williams' performance in last week's joint practices. "I thought it factored. I saw there were a couple opportunities in practice for him to transition and get into the pocket, affect the quarterback. I saw that early in the game. I thought — a good example of the team defense that we're talking about — he pushed the middle of the pocket, the quarterback stepped up, ran into the push that Milton created."
Williams — like most defensive linemen — has tended to blend in at the start of camp. He hasn't been racking up the sack totals that may show up on the stat sheet, but along with some of the other newcomers on the defensive front, he's been able to succeed.
"He tried to go out of the back of the pocket, KC (K'Lavon Chaisson) was there, and then the quarterback made the decision that he made, and we were able to take advantage of it, and Double-A (Alex Austin) was able to get the interception," Vrabel said, recalling one of the Patriots defensive highlights in their 20-12 win over the Minnesota Vikings. "So, just trying to show them those types of plays that Milt didn't get on the stat sheet, KC might have got a quarterback hit, but in the end, we ended up with the football on the plus side of the field and converted that into points. So, I think that's the whole idea that we're preaching."
The Patriots opened up their wallet to acquire one of those players that fits Vrabel's scheme. After originally being reported that Williams had struck a deal with the Carolina Panthers, he later landed in New England on a four-year contract.
In his first four seasons in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, Williams played in 67 games and recorded 132 total tackles and 11.5 sacks in the middle of a loaded defensive unit. Now he joins the likes of Christian Barmore, Harold Landry, Keion White and Chaisson.
Williams was the cornerstone of a free agency class that is expected to improve on the last few years of lackluster football.
“Yeah, I still think it’s developing," Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said Monday. "Since February, I think I said this the other day, one of the best things about working with Mike is we have the same vision, and it’s ultimately his vision, but we believe in a lot of the same things as far as treating people right, working hard, effort, toughness, and finish. I mean, those are all things that he espouses that I also believe in. So it’s been good in that way.”
Through two preseason games, Williams has registered one tackle and one run stuff as a Patriot.
