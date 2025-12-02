Patriots RBs Continue To Believe Despite Shared Roles

Drake Maye continues to lead the New England Patriots to what they hope is the promised land. Tossed to the side, however, is a running attack that switches between dominant and feeble. Heading into the bye week, the team's depleted running back room adds another element of offense -- when they get their chances.

The team's 33-15 win over the New York Giants saw the running back duo of Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson combine for 107 yards on the ground to compliment the Patriots' air attack. Third-string Terrell Jennings, who's found a small niche in the backfield since joining the active roster from the practice squad, left the game with a head injury.

There's more stress on the two runners, which could show why they're not getting carries every single down. The smart approach to the tandem is paying off, and having the players believe as a result.

"I think we can go pretty far," Henderson said. "The biggest thing is we don't want to get too ahead of ourselves, we just want to continue to take it week by week, game by game, day by day, and continue winning."

At the start of that is Mike Vrabel, the former player who's gotten every player to buy in during his first year of his installed program. The Patriots' 11-2 record is no joke, and though fantasy owners may be upset at the usage of Henderson and/or Stevenson, it's working.

"Since we came in, and at OTAs, we set a standard for ourselves," Stevenson said. "I feel like all the players bought into it, and I feel like it's paying off."

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) tackles New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"He's been in our shoes before, he's done it before at a high level," Stevenson added about his head coach. "He's won some Super Bowls and caught some touchdown passes, he's done it all. It's easy to listen to him and follow behind his lead."

Rhamondre Stevenson Rushed For 40 Yards On MNF

In the primetime win, Henderson paced the Patriots with 67 yards on the ground. His quick burst is a great compliment to Stevenson's more brutish running style inside the tackles. Though neither player is getting 20+ carries consistently, they don't seem to mind.

And it certainly helps when their quarterback is playing at the MVP level that he's at right now.

"I think the most important thing is lead us," Henderson said. "He's such a great leader for this offense. He's helped me out so much, just teaching me the ropes, talking about a lot of different things. It's good, we continue to take reps together, it's great for both of us."

