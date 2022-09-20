Skip to main content

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Receives Team Honor After Victory Over Steelers

The Week 2 matchup between the Patriots and Steelers marked the 500th game for Robert Kraft as team owner.

FOXBORO — New England Patriots team owner and CEO Robert Kraft was all smiles following his team’s 17-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Not only did the Pats Week 2 victory even their record at 1-1 it also demonstrated their potential on both sides of the ball, helping to infuse some optimism surrounding the team’s prospects in 2022.

Still, for Kraft, Sunday’s triumph had a more sentimental meaning.

Whether the outcome resulted in a win, loss or draw, New England’s showdown with the Steelers marked Kraft’s 500th game as owner of the Patriots. The victory gave the Pats’ CEO his 342nd overall victory at New England’s helm.

It was therefore only fitting for him to receive a special honor from the team, especially after the contest ended with a Patriots win. After the game, Patriots coach Bill Belichick presented Kraft with a game ball to commemorate the moment. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Since purchasing the Patriots in 1994, Kraft (who celebrated his 81st birthday earlier this year on June 5) has overseen the most successful run of any NFL franchise during that time span. Under his ownership, the Pats have made the playoffs 21 times in his 27 years as owner. They have won 19 AFC East titles, including a stretch of 11 straight from 2009 to 2019. They represented the AFC in the Super Bowl in 1996 (lost), 2001 (won), 2003 (won), 2004 (won), 2007 (lost), 2011 (lost), 2014 (won), 2016 (won), 2017 (lost) and 2018 (won).

After having never won more than 11 games in a season prior to Kraft's arrival, the Patriots have won at least 12 games 14 times, including finishing the 2007 regular season undefeated. For much of Kraft’s prolific run in the Patriots’ owners box, the team has been under the direction of Belichick as head coach and led on the field by quarterback Tom Brady. However, his leadership, financial management and steady hand at the helm has made Kraft one of the most respected owners in the NFL, as well as all professional sports. 

The Patriots will attempt to collect Kraft’s 343rd victory as owner when they host the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 3 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. 

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

In This Article (2)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

IMG_7563
News

Mac Jones: Patriots 'Wanted to Improve'; Mission Accomplished?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) rushes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
News

Patriots Snap Counts vs. Steelers: Starting O-Line Gets Full Workload

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots - Judon Steelers
News

Patriots Defense: Overachieving, Underrated?

By Richie Whitt
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes against pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. The Patriots won 17-14.
News

Having Mac’s Back: Patriots O-Line Shines vs. Steelers

By Mike D'Abate
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) runs after a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
News

Patriots WR Agholor Delivers in Week 2 Win

By Mike D'Abate
Sep 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
News

Patriots Positivity: Week 2 Victory Over Steelers Provides Optimism

By Mike D'Abate
Snip20220918_22
News

Patriot Gains: Run Game Squeezes Steelers in Narrow Win

By Geoff Magliocchetti
IMG_7560
News

Unsung Hero: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Keys Win Over Steelers

By Kevin Tame, Jr.