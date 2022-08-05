Big Time For Big Sey: Patriots Ex Seymour Set For Hall Of Fame

FOXBORO — A key member of the New England Patriots championship teams in the early 2000s is about to take his rightful place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

When the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement ceremony takes place Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, former Patriots defensive tackle Richard Seymour will be among the prestigious list of inductees.

Seymour had long been regarded as a strong candidate. He is deservingly regarded as one of the greatest defensive players in Patriots’ history. During his career, he was also considered one of, if not the best, defensive lineman in the NFL.

The man they call “Big Sey” played college football for the University of Georgia, where he earned first-team All American honors in 2000, and was named to the All-SEC First Team in 1999 and 2000. He was drafted sixth overall in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Patriots. Some consider Seymour to be among the best players in NFL history to be chosen as the sixth overall pick. In addition to his eight years in New England, Seymour played an additional four seasons with the Oakland Raiders, who acquired his services via trade with the Pats in September 2009. He earned two additional Pro-Bowl selections before retiring in 2013. Seymour finished his career having amassed amazing career totals of 496 tackles, 57.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Despite his accomplishments as a Raider, Seymour will forever be remembered as a Patriot. Throughout his tenure in New England, he was named to five All-Pro teams, and was a member of three Super Bowl-winning Patriots teams (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX.) He was selected to seven Pro Bowls, gaining selections as both a 4-3 defensive tackle and as a 3-4 defensive end. On occasion, Seymour even played fullback on short yardage and goal line situations. His contributions to the Patriots earned him spots on both the New England Patriots 50th Anniversary Team and the New England Patriots All-2000s Team.

In October 2021, Seymour was also honored as the 30th inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame, joining Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Kevin Faulk (2016), Ty Law (2014), Matt Light (2018) and Willie McGinest (2015), as the seventh player to enter the Patriots Hall as a three-time Super Bowl champion with the team.

Seymour’s on-field accomplishments have earned him near-universal praise from his former teammates, opponents and coaches. Patriots coach Bill Belichick is among his most ardent advocates, who in October 2021 referred to Seymour as "really unlike any other player that I had coached up until that point."

"I just never really had anybody like that," Belichick said. "He was very smart. He could do a lot of different things; game plans, pass rush plays, playing certain plays a certain way. That was all really pretty easy for him because the game came easy for him in terms of intelligence and anticipation and communication along the line."

While Seymour’s on-field resume ultimately earned him enshrinement in Canton, it was his leadership and commitment to teamwork that made him a New England legend. Shortly after his election became official, Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft expressed his personal appreciation for Seymour.

“Richard was the consummate professional and leader,” Kraft said. “He always put team goals ahead of personal ones, and in turn, raised the game of everyone around him.”

“Yet as great as he was as a player, he is a hall of fame-caliber person, as well,” Kraft further stated. “Of all the memorable moments I shared with Richard, my favorite was the week I spent with him in Israel. There, I saw how devoted he is, both to his faith and to his family. I couldn’t be happier for Richard and the Seymour family, and I am looking forward to celebrating with them as Richard takes his rightful place in Canton.”

On Saturday, Seymour will become the 10th Patriot to earn induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame; joining guard John Hannah (who was the first Patriots player to be enshrined 1991) linebacker Andre Tippett, cornerback Ty Law, linebacker Nick Buoniconti, cornerback Mike Haynes, running back Curtis Martin, wide receiver Randy Moss, linebacker Junior Seau and former head coach Bill Parcells as the other Pro Football Hall of Famers who spent time with the Patriots.

As he adds a Pro Football Hall of Fame gold jacket to his Patriots Hall of Fame red jacket, Seymour will entere rarified air in gridiron history. He is well-deserving of the the honor, and much like the jacket he earned last autumn, he will wear the color gold well.