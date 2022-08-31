Patriots Long-Shot Roster Streak Continues: 19 Years

With Tuesday's release of draft choices Devin Asiasi (2020), Cameron McGrone (2021) and Kevin Harris (2022) - not to mention the recent trade of N'Keal Harry (2019) for a bag of seventh-round beans - the New England Patriots' draft acumen can continue to be seriously questioned.

But their uncanny knack for post-draft, day-after talent evaluation remains among the best in the NFL.

In an NFL draft universe where seemingly every player is dissected from head to toe on multiple deep-dive analytics websites, the Patriots are leaders in the fundamental field of plucking players who don't even have their own Wikipedia.

The inclusion of DaMarcus Mitchell and Brenden Schooler on this season's initial 53-man roster extends the Pats' remarkable streak of having at least one undrafted free agent make the team to 19 consecutive years. Since 2004, at least one player not worth drafting ultimately had value taking the field on Sundays.

Three years ago Mitchell was playing running back for tiny Southwest Mississippi Community College. Now he's made New England's 53 as primarily a special-teamer and edge rusher. His sack-and-strip in the end zone against the Carolina Panthers resulted in a touchdown late in the Pats' only preseason win.

Schooler, who played at three different colleges and was far from a star on an underwhelming Texas Longhorns team last season, so wowed coach Bill Belichick with his kamikaze attitude on special teams that he could be forever captain Matthew Slater's heir.

Not all of New England's UDFAs blossomed into stars, of course. But some did, including Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson and - perhaps - his replacement, Jonathan Jones. From Super Bowl star Malcom Butler to starting center David Andrews to 14-year backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, a look at New England's unlikely, incredible run of undrafted free agents making the final roster:

2004: CB Randall Gay

2005: DE Mike Wright

2006: OLB Pierre Woods

2007: QB Matt Gutierrez, LB David Herron

2008: LB Gary Guyton

2009: QB Brian Hoyer, S Bret Lockett

2010: DT Kyle Love, LB Dane Fletcher, TE Steve Maneri

2011: LS Danny Aiken

2012: RB Brandon Bolden, DE Justin Francis, DT Marcus Forston

2013: OL Josh Kline, OL Chris Barker, WR Kenbrell Thompkins, TE Zach Sudfeld, DL Joe Vellano

2014: CB Malcolm Butler

2015: C David Andrews, CB Justin Coleman, WR Chris Harper

2016: DB Jonathan Jones, RB D.J. Foster

2017: DL Adam Butler, OT Cole Croston, TE Jacob Hollister, LB Harvey Langi

2018: CB J.C. Jackson

2019: WR Jakobi Meyers, WR Gunner Olszewski, TE/FB Jakob Johnson

2020: RB JJ Taylor

2021: K Quinn Nordin

2022: Brenden Schooler, DaMarcus Mitchell