FOXBORO — With their first wave of roster cuts set to take place on Tuesday, the New England Patriots are making an addition to their squad at the cornerback position.

According to his agency, Overtime Sports Management Group, LLC, undrafted free agent corner Devin Hafford has re-signed with the Patriots. New England had originally signed the Tarleton State product in the wake of the 2022 NFL Draft. Though the team released him in May, he is apparently on his way back to Foxboro.

Hafford may have received less than his share of draft-worthy attention, as the product of an FCS program. However, there is a lot to like about his game. Hafford appeared in 56 games during his six-year tenure with the Texans, He is adequately sized for the position at 6-0, 195 pounds, while demonstrating impressive speed. He ran a 1.52-second 10-yard split at his pro day. In his 2021 senior season, Hafford compiled 50 tackles, six interceptions, two fumble recoveries — along with scoring one touchdown. He was later named the WAC Defensive Player of the Year.

The timing of Hafford’s reunion with the Pats is a bit suspect, as this is a time in which the team should be looking to shed roster bulk rather than making additions. Though Hafford faces long odds to secure a roster spot, his signing may indicate that a current member of their positional grouping might be facing their final days in a Patriots uniform.

Round Up The Usual Suspects:

Joejuan Williams

Selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Williams has yet to make his mark in the team’s secondary. Though he possesses plenty of potential value due to his size and athleticism, keeping him on the roster does have its drawbacks. Ideally, he is most effective when used as a rotational perimeter and slot cornerback against taller pass catchers. Still, the Vanderbilt product has yet to emerge as a match with New England’s press coverage schemes. Despite being made a ‘healthy scratch’ following some dismal performances in 2021, Williams remains one of the Pats most physical options at the position. The 24-year-old had some unsteady moments in coverage, leading one to question whether he can be a reliable depth solution.

In New England’s 23-21 loss to the New York Giants in their preseason opener on Thursday, Williams struggled in coverage, yielding a touchdown to Giants’ receiver Richie James and later called for a facemask penalty after being beat in coverage. Williams is clearly trailing much of his competition for a roster spot on the perimeter.

Shaun Wade

Wade is the definition of potential versus performance. The second-year cornerback missed some time in 2021 due to injury, being a healthy scratch and a brief stay on the COVID/Reserve list. Still, during his time at Ohio State, Wade was a highly touted prospect; even viewed as a potential first round pick. while playing out of the slot for the Buckeyes. In his final season with the Buckeyes, he was moved from the slot to outside cornerback. This, along with his playing much of the year with turf toe, caused him to be less aggressive at the catch point; which is where Wade is at his best. To date, he has looked healthy in camp, and is making an impression at the position both in the slot and along the perimeter. While he has performed at a higher level than Williams, Wade still faces strong competition in securing a roster spot.

Myles Bryant

Of the players currently believed to be on the roster bubble at cornerback, Bryant is probably the least in danger of losing his job before final roster cuts are made prior to the start of the regular season. Following cornerback Jonathan Jones’ shoulder injury in October 2021, Bryant became the Pats’ primary option at the slot in their defensive backfield. Though Bryant occasionally aligned as the third safety in the Pats customary three-safety set, his primary focus was typically defending the opponents’ slot receiver. Despite missing New England’s week 18 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Bryant compiled 41 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble, through 12 games played, making two starts in the slot.

Despite taking only 15 snaps in the Patriots defensive backfield against the Giants on Thursday night, Bryant showcased his punt return duties. Bryant returned two punts for 46 yards, his longest being a 30-yard return. The Washington product was productive in both tracking and catching the ball while demonstrating his quickness and sound decision-making ability. Bryant has his share of competition at the position. Yet, his versatility may be enough to secure him a spot on the team in September.