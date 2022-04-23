Giant Trade: Could WR Kadarius Toney Land with Patriots?

With the 2021 first-round pick potentially on the move, could the Patriots be a potential landing spot?

Reports out of New York indicate the Giants are looking to trade 2021 first-round draft pick, wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

While wide receiver may not be at the top of the draft needs for the New England Patriots, it's certainly feasible the team could make an offer to bring Toney to the team and pair him with promising quarterback Mac Jones.

In fact, the two teams may be able to help each other out with wide receiver problems by sending Toney to the Patriots in exchange for wide receiver N'Keal Harry and whatever draft capital is needed to make the deal work for both sides.

Harry, New England's first-round pick back in 2019 hasn't developed into a solid receiving option for the team and most recently made waves by choosing not to show up to the beginning of the team's offseason program.

Through three seasons with the team, Harry has less than 60 receptions and had zero touchdown receptions last season after having two in both his rookie and sophomore campaigns.

It's clear to everyone Harry needs a change of scenery and scheme to try and get his career on track.

For Toney, outside of also having zero touchdown receptions in his rookie season, his first-year production would be career highs for Harry at this point.

And his ability to stretch the field would fit well with receivers like DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and Jakobi Meyers already in New England.

While it's not likely the Patriots could get New York to do a player-for-player swap, putting Harry into the mix may allow the team to save their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The big concern with a trade for Toney would circle around whether or not his lack of commitment to the Giants was a singular issue or part of a bigger character flaw with the player.

It's no secret the Giants weren't exactly a machine running at full capacity, and perhaps the rookie felt the strain of that fact early on, leading to some of what has led to this surprisingly quick falling out with the franchise.

With the New England Patriots, similar behavior is clearly not going to be accepted, so if the second-year receiver can make the commitment to doing things the right way, then perhaps Bill Belichick and his staff can help him unlock his potential while giving their young quarterback a supremely dangerous weapon in the process.