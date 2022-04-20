Patriots WR N’Keal Harry No-Showing Workouts, Days Numbered?

While several key members of the New England Patriots offense are participating in offseason workout programs, wide receiver N’Keal Harry is apparently not among them.

In the wake of a disappointing end to an otherwise promising 2021 NFL Season, the New England Patriots are eager to get back to work.

On Monday, the Patriots began their offseason workout program, with several of their highest-profile players in attendance for the voluntary conditioning sessions including quarterback Mac Jones, running back Damien Harris, cornerback Malcolm Butler and safety Jabrill Peppers.

A notable name not included on the list of participants? Wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

The Patriots offense will be under heavy scrutiny in 2022. Not only will the unit be expected to build upon Jones’ strong rookie campaign in 2021, it will also be without the services of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. As a result, many Patriots pass catchers [including DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jonnu Smith, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor] are at Gillette Stadium, working towards improvement for the upcoming season.

However, Harry was not spotted among the attendees photographed by the team. On Wednesday morning, the Arizona State product posted the following photos on his Instagram page, essentially confirming that he was not in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

While attendance for these initial strength and conditioning sessions is strictly voluntary, Harry’s absence is a bit surprising. After all, the 2019 first-round (32nd overall) Patriots’ draft pick has struggled for much of his time in New England. Though it is certainly possible that he simply chose not to attend for a variety of reasons, it also may signal that Harry expects to continue his career outside of New England.

Harry’s 2021 campaign also got off to a rocky start. His agent, Jamal Tooson, issued a formal request that the talented, but enigmatic wide receiver be traded from New England. Yet, Harry remained on the roster. Despite a solid start to training camp in 2021, he was sidelined for the start of the season — having suffered an injury to his shoulder during the second quarter of the Pats’ preseason matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Upon his return, he actually saw more action as a blocker in the running game rather than a pass catcher.

Harry was asked to block on 53 percent of his offensive snaps, finishing with a mere 12 catches for 184 yards.

In the aftermath of the Patriots’ acquisition of wide receiver DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins, Harry’s days in a New England uniform appear to be numbered. With Agholor, Bourne and Meyers also expected to play significant roles in the Patriots passing game this season, Harry appears to face an uphill battle to find even a specialized role in New England’s offense. Parker, on the other hand, provides the size, skill set and the proven resume to be everything the Pats wanted in the Arizona State product.

At 6-foot-4, 225-pounds, Harry’s size and strength could make him an effective weapon in short yardage situations, in both receiver and tight-end packages. At his best, Harry has the frame to work as both a red zone and perimeter target, moving between the X- and Z-receiver roles, which allows him to make athletic and contested catches when needed. Harry is also able to contribute on special teams, primarily as a punt returner.

With only days remaining until the 2022 NFL Draft, Harry’s future in New England will continue to be among the most compelling stories of the team’s offseason. Recent reports continue to indicate that teams have expressed recent interest in Harry. As a result, he is a name to keep an eye on as a potential trade candidate. If he is not traded by the team in the offseason, 2022 projects to be his final year in New England, as the team is unlikely to pick up his fifth-year option at a price tag of $12.4 million in 2023. Still, the team is likely to be highly motivated to move him. According to Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, the Patriots are in line to gain $1,047,048 in salary cap space by cutting ties with Harry via trade. Benzan further reports that trading him will create more cap space than waiving him and having him go unclaimed, as the responsibility of paying his guaranteed salary would travel with him.