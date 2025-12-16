Patriots Rookie Among Top Pro Bowl Vote Getters

With the 2026 Pro Bowl Games still on the docket for this year, the league's top voters continue to get unveiled each week of the season. It's not surprising that New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is the top vote-getter, as the MVP candidate has gotten 104,417 total votes.

But there's another young Patriot, one you might not expect, that's also among the top at his position in votes. Rookie long snapper Julian Ashby is the top vote getter at long snapper in the AFC, a testament to how good the Vanderbilt draft pick has been in his first season in New England.

Ashby -- who the Patriots drafted with the 251st overall pick this past April -- has suited up in all 14 games the Patriots have played this year, and hasn't missed a special teams snap. He's been on the field for each of the team's 42 extra points and 27 field goals attempted. Ashby hasn't missed a snap in what's turned into the Patriots' AFC East-leading 11-3 record. He's also added one tackle on a punt.

The Patriots released longtime snapper Joe Cardona this past offseason, signaling a chance at the most under-appreciated position in the game. During the seventh round, Ashby was selected after a college career with Vanderbilt (2024) and Furman (2020-2023), where he was named a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award for the nation's best long snapper.

One Patriots Rookie May Be A Pro Bowler In 2025

"It was the best way to help my team through high school," Ashby told reporters about how he ended up playing his position in his post-draft press conference.

May 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots long snapper Julian Ashby (47) waits for his turn at practice during rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Some of the other Patriots who are among the top vote getters in their conference also include tight end Hunter Henry (fourth-most), center Garrett Bradbury (fourth), linebacker Harold Landry (fourth), cornerback Marcus Jones (second), safety Jaylinn Hawkins (third), kicker Andy Borregales (fifth) and special teamer Brenden Schooler (second).

Fan voting for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games closes this week, and the players getting the most votes after the month-long process will be sent to Santa Clara, California, when the event takes place after the regular season concludes.

