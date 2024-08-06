NFL Rumors: Patriots Have Framework 'Done' for Brandon Aiyuk Trade
It looks like the Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors took a massive leap for the New England Patriots overnight, as recent sources now indicate a deal could soon be on the horizon with the San Francisco 49ers and their star receiver.
According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 49ers have agreed to a framework for an Aiyuk trade with both the Patriots and the Cleveland Browns, now leaving the ball in the WR's court to agree to each team's proposed contract terms and push the deal through:
"The 49ers have negotiated the framework of trades that would send wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the Cleveland Browns or the New England Patriots, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday night. Now it's up to Aiyuk to determine if he will accept the contract terms from either of those franchises, the source said."- Matt Maiocco, NBC Sports Bay Area
Aiyuk has long been rumored to make his way to New England this offseason, along with other teams around the league like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders amid his looming contract situation, though both have since dropped out of the sweepstakes. Now, the door is open for the Patriots to strike, and potentially land their coveted star wideout.
In Maiocco's report, he details that the Patriots would send former 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne and some added draft capital to facilitate the deal, while Cleveland would have to ship off Amari Cooper and a few picks of their own in a respective deal.
Aiyuk is coming off a career-best season in San Francisco, a year where he posted his best mark of 1,342 reception yards, along with 75 receptions and seven touchdowns. Adding his production to a New England offense yearning for a true WR1 would be a massive lift to this rebuild, as well as the development of third-overall pick Drake Maye.
As blockbuster talks heat up, expect the Patriots to remain invested to get a deal done with San Francisco if Aiyuk green-lights the contract terms from New England.
