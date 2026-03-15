Romeo Doubs Has a Chance of Becoming Patriots' Next WR1

As newly minted New England Patriots receiver Romeo Doubs prepares to take his place within the club’s group of wide receivers, he might be channeling his inner Nelly by asking himself: “What does it take to be number one?”

Shortly after the start of the 2026 league year, Doubs and the Patriots agreed to a four-year deal worth a base of $68 million, with $31 million fully guaranteed over the first two years. Though some have raised an eyebrow at the amount of New England’s financial commitment to a player who has yet to top 800 receiving yards in his four-year pro career to date, Doubs is being added to the Foxborough fold as much for his potential as his prowess.

The only question still surrounding Doubs revolves around his ability to become a top-flight “WR1” in New England.

Perhaps the more appropriate question is whether or not he has to be?

Does Josh McDaniels’ Offense Really Need a ‘WR1’ ?

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels look on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Last season, Doubs logged 55 catches for a career-high 724 yards and six touchdowns with the Green Bay Packers — the most statistically productive season of his career. The 25-year-old has compiled 2,424 yards in his four years with the Pack, and is now set to become a notable target for quarterback Drake Maye — perhaps, in fact, his most notable target.

While they may have missed the opportunity to add fan-coveted deep threat Alec Pierce — who re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts — the Pats will greatly benefit from adding Doubs due to his capability of quickly getting open on early downs.

At his best, Doubs is capable of making compact catches and has relatively sure hands — even through contact. Aligning almost exclusively on the outside with the Packers, he also has the route-running savvy and skills to play more inside as a power slot. Still, he is at his best on the perimeter when routinely creating separation at the top of his routes. Doubs is also eager to contribute as a blocker, making him a desirable option for the Pats at receiver.

In spite of his statistical resume, Doubs also projects as a solid fit within offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense. Given his ability to utilize both leverage and spacing, the Los Angeles native is poised to thrive in a system that is predicated on reading defenders post-snap and adjusting their routes to adapt to different defensive looks. With his OC’s penchant for moving the ball around the formation, rather than focusing on a single target, Doubs may find himself assimilated into the McDaniels’ army sooner than later. In fact, he is already sounding quite Patriot-like.

“I’ll be really honest with you, I would love to stay true to just understanding where I am and coming into a new system under our offensive coordinator,” Doubs said via SB Nation. “And yeah, I wouldn’t really specify that I’m gonna go in with this amount of targets or that amount of targets, because I’ve come from a place where that didn’t really mean much, and I give credit, obviously, to New England welcoming me with open arms and Green Bay just based off their history and the situation that we were in while I was there.”

At present, Doubs is set to join fellow receivers Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III, John Jiles and Jeremiah Webb on the team’s depth chart. Given the unit's ability to work both with each other, as well as Maye, the Pats’ receivers could be a formidable group in 2026, even without anointing Doubs as a traditional “WR1” — a point recently echoed by executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf.

“I think it’s important to add good players to the team,” Wolf said, via Patriots.com. ”You know, we were going through this the other day, the whole idea of a number one receiver, like how many of them are there in the NFL? Maybe half the teams have one,” Wolf said. “So, I don’t know if that’s a prerequisite for being a good football team. In my experience, it hasn’t been. I think as long as you have a lot of good players and diverse skill sets like we have, then that stuff kind of takes care of itself.”

What Could Diggs or Brown Do for Doubs?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Throughout the 2025 regular season and into the playoffs, two-time All-Pro Stefon Diggs blurred the lines of “WR1” status under a McDaniels-directed offense. Diggs was one of the Patriots’ most productive pass-catchers, producing 1,013 yards on 85 catches and four touchdowns in 17 games this year — while adding 14 receptions for 110 yards and one score in the postseason.

Still, when taking Diggs’ age (he turns 33 in November), salary implications (his contract was set to increase to $26.5 million in 2026) and his impending legal issues into account, New England made the decision to move on from the talented wideout. Though he signed a three-year deal with New England last March, Diggs’ $20.6 million base salary in 2026 was not fully guaranteed. By cutting him before June 1, they saved $16.8 million, per Over The Cap.

Although the prospect of Diggs rejoining the Patriots is unlikely, Wolf said the team could also revisit bringing Diggs back into the fold, while speaking with reporters earlier this week at Gillette Stadium.

“I wouldn’t say the door’s closed,” Wolf said, per MassLive. “I mean, again, we’re gonna look through every way we possibly can to help improve the team.”

In the final analysis, the Patriots are unlikely to apply the label of “WR1” to Romeo Doubs in 2026 — a decision made as much by design as it was circumstance. Still, it does not mean that New England is incapable of winning with their latest acquisition as its top receiver. McDaniels’ run-first strategy, combined with the versatile skill set possessed by nearly every pass-catcher on the Pats’ roster, gives Maye and the passing game the chance to best opposing defenses on game day.

Of course, New England’s perspective could change should they decide to add Philadelphia Eagles’ top wideout A.J. Brown to their current group. Unlike Doubs, the three-time All-Pro has topped 1,000 receiving yards in six of his seven NFL seasons. Brown, a Super Bowl LIX champion, finished the 2025 season with 78 receptions for 1,003 yards. Given his impressive on-field resume, Brown has built a deserved reputation as one of the league’s top outside receivers. By default, he would enter New England as the Patriots’ top option at the position.

Conversely, Doubs appears content with any role which the Patriots see fit to provide him — a detail which may make him even more valuable than a “WR1.”

“I know I’m going to be around a great group of guys,” Doubs said, also via SB Nation. ”Going to be around a great young quarterback in Drake, great coaching staff in Coach Vrabel and Josh [McDaniels],” he said. “And even just from a defensive standpoint, I know I’m going to come across some great people, and I just look forward to it.”

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