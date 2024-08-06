Panthers Key Inactive Unveiled Ahead of Patriots' Preseason Debut
Preseason kickoff is right around the corner for the New England Patriots as their first contest of the year sits ahead on Thursday night vs. the Carolina Panthers. Fans will get their first look at Drake Maye, Jerod Mayo, and the whole new cast of players in Foxboro for the upcoming year.
However, while the Patriots look to be playing most of their rostered players ahead of the debut matchup, the Panthers, on the other hand, will be opting to sit out one of their biggest names for their initial reps of the season.
According to Panthers HC Dave Canales, QB Bryce Young will not play in his preseason opener against the Patriots, leaving rookie Jack Plummer in line to get the starting reps under center on Thursday as veteran Andy Dalton deals with a quad injury.
Young, the first-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, enters a critical sophomore campaign after a bumpy performance in Carolina clouded the Alabama product's first year in the league. In 16 starts, he posted 2,877 passing yards, 59.8% completion, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.
It comes as a bit of a surprise from the Panthers to not see Young on the opening day considering how his last season ended. The eye-catching decision could mean that his development this offseason is moving along well enough that Carolina's staff feels confident to throw him into the fire for the regular season, or it may solely be a precautionary measure to withhold him from injury.
Regardless, it leaves the Patriots with a much simpler task in their matchup vs. Carolina without Young in the lineup, giving this young squad a golden opportunity to start with a win in the left column, albeit in the preseason.
The Patriots and Panthers will get things rolling in Gillette Stadium on Thursday night, starting at 7 PM ET.
